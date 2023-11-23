Which grocery stores including Food Lion are open on Thanksgiving 2023? Exploring details about Kroger, Lowes Foods, and more

The rush and bustle of the holiday preparations are in full flow as Thanksgiving approaches. Whether you're a fastidious planner like Ree Drummond or a last-minute rush for missing supplies, knowing which grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day might be life-changing, as per USA Today. In this article, we'll go over the specific store hours for famous chains like Food Lion, Kroger, Lowes Foods, and more, so you can plan the holiday shopping with ease.

US grocery chains and their work hours during Thanksgiving 2023

Walmart: While Walmart, the retailing behemoth, will be closed on Thanksgiving, the majority of Kroger shops will be open, albeit with reduced hours. It's best to check with your local Kroger store for holiday hours.

Target: Target will be closed on Thanksgiving, bucking the norm and giving their staff a well-deserved vacation to spend time with loved ones.

Costco and Sam's Club: Both warehouse clubs, Costco and Sam's Club, will be closed on Thanksgiving, encouraging customers to spend the day with their families.

Walmart and Trader Joe's: Publix and Trader Joe's have opted to close their doors on Thanksgiving to allow staff to spend quality time with their families.

List of Regional US chains open during Thanksgiving 2023

Food Lion: Those who rely on Food Lion for Thanksgiving supplies will find the stores open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, as per USA Today. It's an opportunity for last-minute purchases or a hurried run for forgotten supplies.

Kroger: The company's numerous chains have declared that most stores will be open but will close in the early evening. Again, it's best to confirm precise holiday hours with your local Kroger store.

Lowes Foods: Lowes Foods Grand Strand locations will close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. One must confirm the operating hours, since they may differ by location.

Meijer: Open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Meijer gives Thanksgiving customers plenty of time to get their supplies.

Wegmans: Known for its dedication to customer service, Wegmans locations will close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, so plan accordingly.

Giant Eagle: If you live in the Giant Eagle territory, shops and pharmacies will close at 3 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Sprouts Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., allowing shoppers to get fresh vegetables and last-minute products.

Work hours of Convenience stores and more

Wawa: As a beacon for those in need, most Wawa locations will be open on Thanksgiving, with some even working 24 hours a day.

CVS and Walgreens: While most CVS locations will be open during regular business hours, some may have limited hours, so be sure to check your local store's schedule. For the first time in the company's history, Walgreens has opted to close the majority of its locations on Thanksgiving.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the location of your last-minute shopping becomes critical. While some grocery stores lock their doors, others, such as Food Lion, Kroger, and Lowes Foods, provide a lifeline for people in need at the eleventh hour. Whatever your Thanksgiving shopping approach, make sure to check with your local retailers for holiday hours to ensure a stress-free and happy holiday celebration.

Whether you're a seasoned cook or a rookie in the kitchen, these tips can help you navigate the grocery store landscape and make your Thanksgiving unforgettable.

