Which issues will be discussed at UN General Assembly 2023? Here's what we know so far

The UN General Assembly, or UNGA, has played a crucial role since its inception. It serves as a dynamic platform for addressing global issues such as poverty, development, peace, and security. Comprising 193 member states, this highly representative body convenes special sessions throughout the year at its New York headquarters, fostering candid discussions on a wide range of pressing topics when it is not in its regular session from September to December. It is characterized by a mix of grand pronouncements, occasional strong language, and rigorous debate.

The topic of "peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability" will be the focus of the seventy-eighth session of the General Assembly in 2023. It will feature a summit on the SDGs, a comprehensive program that establishes goals for enhancing social, economic, and environmental conditions worldwide.

Issues to be discussed at UN General Assembly 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic recovery effort, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and climate change were among the major subjects from the previous year. All three are anticipated to be key topics at this year's gathering.

The US envoy, Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters in late August that she anticipates the majority of Western nations to put "intense pressure" on Russia to remove its soldiers from the adjacent Ukraine. The invasion has reignited calls to increase the UN Security Council's (15-member) decision-making authority. Russia is one of the five permanent members, along with China, France, the United Kingdom, and the US, who have veto power.

Human rights issues, supply chain disruptions, maritime security in the Pacific, and China are also expected to come up, especially since some observers have questioned Beijing's expanding influence at the UN. Increased attention may also be paid to recent coups in Africa, particularly in Niger, as well as the ongoing hostilities in Sudan and Ethiopia. Ongoing humanitarian crises in regions like Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa, and Latin America, as well as their contribution to a worldwide migratory crisis, may also be discussed.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the countries' progress towards them will be the main topics of discussion in 2023, along with climate change.

The UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, will hold a Climate Ambition conference on the margins of this week's event in New York. The General Debate will take place two months before the COP28 United Nations climate conference, which will take place in Dubai.

