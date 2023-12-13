Which Netflix titles are winning the streaming game? Exploring viewership data featuring Stranger Things, Bridgerton and more

Netflix has released extensive viewing statistics for virtually all of its original and purchased programming in an unprecedented move. The publication of this bi-annual report, which covers the period from January to June 2023, represents a significant step forward in the streaming industry's openness.

While Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos says that the decision is not in reaction to industry guild requests, its timing during contract talks raises interesting issues as per Deadline.

Unveiling the numbers: A treasure trove of data

Netflix's first spreadsheet records viewing time for 18,000 titles, accounting for 99% of its repertoire. Given Netflix's significant expertise and ongoing dedication to openness, as seen by its weekly Top 10 rankings, this decision comes as no surprise. The devil, however, is in the details since Netflix chose to divulge hours seen rather than views, a metric it used for its Top 10 rankings this year.

The decision to provide statistics in hours seen rather than views adds another level of complication. Shorter programming suffers as a result, but lengthier programs, often dramas, profit disproportionately. This option obscures critical information, such as how many accounts completed a title or interacted with it beyond the first episode and knowledge that streamers need to assess the real performance of their content.

Renewals, cancellations, and the performance-cost balance

The newly disclosed data provides vital insights into Netflix's renewal and cancelation decision-making process, which is highly impacted by the performance vs. cost relationship. Notably, Shadow and Bone, although being the most-watched English-language scripted series at the time, was canceled. With 192 million hours seen in its first 100 days, as per Deadline, the series fell short of grabbing a significant fraction of Netflix's global subscriber base, demonstrating the streaming giant's rigorous requirements for success.

The report from Netflix demonstrates a careful mix between original and licensed content. While licensed content accounted for 45% of total viewership, originals topped the Top 100. The Night Agent took the top place with 812 million hours watched, demonstrating Netflix's dominance in original content. The most-watched licensed title, however, is the K-drama Crash Course in Romance, highlighting the lasting worth of licensed content.

Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and the power of longevity

The endurance and worldwide appeal of particular programs significantly impact Netflix's streaming strategy. Stranger Things 4, Netflix's second most popular series, ranked 61st in the year's first half, with 134 million viewing hours. The series' benefit is its lengthy runtime, translating to about 10 million views and reaffirms its reputation as a streaming hit.

Similarly, Bridgerton, led by the Queen Charlotte spin-off, performed admirably, garnering half a billion hours of viewing in its first two months.

As Netflix continues to change the streaming market, this remarkable release of viewing statistics offers insight into the complex mechanics of content consumption. With the year's second half still to come, the streaming behemoth's commitment to openness sets a precedent for the industry.

Future reports may give insight into the performance of HBO's licensed programming on Netflix, adding to the story of streaming platforms embracing partnership and competition.

