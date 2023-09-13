Which new features has Apple introduced in iOS 17? All you need to know

The Silicon Valley corporation announced the release date for its new operating system while the world's attention was on Apple's "Wonderlust" presentation on Tuesday. Earlier this year at the WWDC conference, the Cupertino-based corporation revealed iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS 10, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

The iOS 17 Release Candidate has already been made available to Apple's beta testers and developers, offering them a preview of the upcoming operating system that will be made generally accessible on September 18. Apple has a history of issuing software upgrades shortly following the introduction of new iPhone models. While iOS 15 was updated on September 20, iOS 16 was published on September 12.

What are the new features in iOS 17?

Standby mode

Users of iPhones will be able to put their devices into standby mode when they are charging them on their side. The phone can run widgets, cycle through images, and serve as a clock in this mode.

Live Voicemail

Live voicemail filtering will also be included in the new operating system. With this function, a user may read a voicemail's transcript in real time and choose whether or not to answer the call.

FaceTime

Users of FaceTime will be able to broadcast their calls to an AppleTV device. The incoming video will be visible on the bigger screen, while the iPhone or iPad will act as the departing camera.

Name Drop

iPhone users will be able to exchange contact information by holding their phones close thanks to the new NameDrop function, which was developed from the AirDrop capability.

What improvement will iOS 17 bring to the iPhone and AirPods?

If the person they are contacting doesn't answer, FaceTime users will soon be able to leave video messages. Callers will be able to access all the different video effects that a finished FaceTime conversation would have, and the messages will operate similarly to voicemails. Additionally, iOS 17 users may set the system to automatically mute FaceTime calls from people they don't know.

AirPods

With the upgrade, the AirPod Pro will have Adaptive Audio. According to the user's surroundings, the mode will adjust the media and noise canceling volumes. Additionally, iOS 17 will have a Conversation Awareness mode that lets you adjust the level of what is playing while enhancing the voices of others around you.

