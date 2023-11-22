Which president refused to celebrate Thanksgiving as national holiday? Exploring age-old controversy

Thanksgiving is a symbol of thankfulness, solidarity, and tradition in the fabric of American history. However, the origins of this well-known festival are mired in an unexpected disagreement that has echoed down through the years. While President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863, one significant predecessor, President Thomas Jefferson, opted to deviate from tradition, creating a dispute that continues even as families gather around their tables every November.

The Thanksgiving tradition takes root

Thanksgiving's beginnings may be traced back to the early colonial era when Pilgrims and Native Americans came together to celebrate a good harvest. However, it was not until Lincoln's proclamation during the Civil War that Thanksgiving was officially recognized as a national holiday.

Prior to this watershed event, the landscape of the Thanksgiving celebration was defined by a void, and President Thomas Jefferson's involvement in filling this void became an intriguing chapter in the holiday's history.

Jefferson's presidency: A commitment to separation

Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States, was a progressive thinker and a strong supporter of the separation of religion and state. From 1801 until 1809, Jefferson elected not to release any proclamations or official declarations commemorating Thanksgiving, as per the Library of Congress. He reasoned that such a pronouncement would violate the concept of separation by imparting religious connotations to a national holiday.

The decision by Jefferson not to make Thanksgiving a national holiday drew a wide range of opinions from the American people. Supporters praised him for his devotion to religious freedom, viewing it as a solid defense of the separation of religion and state.

Critics, on the other hand, chastised Jefferson for breaking from the pattern set by his predecessors, accusing him of weakening a tradition deeply ingrained in American society's fabric.

Legacy and the unyielding spirit of Thanksgiving

Despite Jefferson's reluctance, Thanksgiving remained a beloved ritual, finding a home in the hearts and homes of Americans across the country. Individual states and localities continued to celebrate the holiday, and the spirit of Thanksgiving and social celebration persisted. Jefferson's legacy, defined by a Thanksgiving mystery, did not prevent Thanksgiving from becoming a national holiday.

In the great story of Thanksgiving, President Thomas Jefferson appears as a man whose devotion to church-state separation put him at odds with tradition. His failure to officially declare Thanksgiving as a national holiday did not lessen the value of this beloved event; instead, it added a layer of complication to its history.

When families meet in the spirit of thanksgiving each year, they unwittingly become part of a practice that has survived criticism and found persistence in the face of presidential ambiguity. With its historical intricacies, Thanksgiving is a tribute to the American story's ongoing spirit of solidarity and appreciation.

