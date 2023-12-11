Which star trended the most in 2023? Exploring list of stars and shows revealed by Google

Google's annual Year in Search provides an intriguing peek into the public's collective curiosity in the ever-changing world of popular culture. With startling disclosures and striking patterns, the 2023 results shed light on the stars and show that caught the world's attention as per Deadline.

Damar Hamlin takes the spotlight

In an unexpected turn of events, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin emerged as the person inspiring the most trending searches worldwide. His terrifying on-field event, in which he had a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January 2023, brought him to the forefront of public attention. Despite not being a big name previously, Hamlin's victorious comeback to the NFL in August and the subsequent interest in his journey made him the year's most-searched person.

Health scares and unlikely pairings: The People category

Jeremy Renner and Travis Kelce came in second and third in the People category. Renner's run-in with a snowplow and Kelce's sudden relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift both presented unexpected tales that enthralled the public. The varied character of our collective interest in the lives of public personalities is reflected in the broad mix of people on this list, which includes Lil Tay, Andrew Tate, and Carlee Russell.

Musical surprises: Jason Aldean tops the charts

The attention shifted away from longtime chart-topper Taylor Swift in the Musicians category. Instead, country singer Jason Aldean took the title, powered by the contentious track Try That in a Small Town, which sparked public discussion in May. Ice Spice's surprise surge to second place after participating in a video with Swift adds a fascinating depth to the musical scene.

Diverse entertainment choices: TV shows and movies galore

The TV Shows and Movies listings demonstrate a wide range of entertainment choices. While The Last of Us dominated television, Barbie defeated Oppenheimer in the film category, as per Deadline. From highly anticipated sequels such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to interesting new releases such as Cocaine Bear and Everything, Everywhere, and All at Once, the public's demand for diverse entertainment is clear.

A musical journey and celebrity outfits

The Hum to Search function, which displays the most-searched songs, takes you on a musical trip across the year. The legendary Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes tops the list, with its riff appropriated by Israeli demonstrators with new lyrics representing the cry for democracy. Kim Mulkey's design selections and Margot Robbie's Barbie-themed ensembles attracted the public's fashion-forward attention in the area of celebrity clothing.

In an unpredictable year, the Google Year in Search for 2023 vividly portrays our common interests. The patterns reflect a worldwide audience hungry for a vast spectrum of material, from sports comebacks to health worries and contentious music releases to different entertainment options. As we say goodbye to 2023, these trends present a picture of the cultural events that most resonated with individuals worldwide.

