Which stores are open on Labor Day 2023? Complete list with timings revealed

Labor Day, a federal holiday observed on the first Monday of September each year, traditionally signifies the end of summer and allows individuals and families to unwind and enjoy their day off. While many people use this time to engage in respite activities or attend events, others opt to take benefit of the special offers and discounts available on this day. This article strives to provide a thorough list of stores operating on Labor Day 2023, as well as their hours of operation, to aid you in planning your day accordingly.

Department Stores

On Labor Day, several department store chains generally remain open, allowing shoppers to browse a wide choice of products and take advantage of special bargains. Among the notable examples are:

- Macy's: Macy's is normally open from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Labor Day.

- JCPenney: JCPenney's Labor Day hours are typically between 10:00 AM and 9:00 PM.

- Kohl's: Kohl's will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., giving discounts on a variety of merchandise.

Supermarkets and Groceries

Many supermarket chains operate on reduced hours during the vacation in anticipation of shoppers needing last-minute goods for their Labor Day barbecues or family gatherings. The following grocery stores are normally open for restricted hours on Labor Day:

- Walmart: Check with your local Walmart store for hours as they may change. On Labor Day, however, most Walmart locations open at 7:00 a.m. and shut at 10:00 p.m.

- Kroger: Hours of operation for Kroger stores vary by location, although most stores are open between 8:00 AM and 10:00 PM.

Home Improvement Stores

Numerous home improvement stores remain open on Labor Day for people working on home renovations or who want to take advantage of holiday deals. These are some examples:

- Home Depot: On Labor Day, Home Depot typically opens at 8:00 AM and ends at 9:00 PM.

- Lowe's: Another popular alternative, Lowe's is often open between 8:00 AM and 9:00 PM.

Retail Stores and Malls

Many retail establishments and malls also choose to open their doors on Labor Day, allowing shoppers to find bargains on a range of things while relaxing for the day. Some well-known chains that are frequently open on Labor Day include:

- Target: Hours vary, but Target normally opens at 8:00 AM and closes at 10:00 PM.

- Best Buy: Best Buy, known for its electronic discounts, frequently opens at 10:00 AM and closes at 8:00 PM on Labor Day.

