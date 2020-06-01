White House lights go off as Donald Trump is reportedly taken to a bunker amid violent protests

On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington D.C. across the United States imposed curfews as protests continue to rage.

US President Donald Trump was whisked away to safety as protests across America intensified and protestors gathered outside the White House. As per a report The New York Times' source, Trump was briefly moved to the White House underground bunker on Friday night as hundreds of people protested. As per the report, Trump was kept in the bunker for less than an hour and then brought upstairs. However, it is not clear if wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump were also taken down with him.

Secret Service and the United States Park Police officers were also deployed outside the White House to take control of the situation. As per the report, Trump's team was surprised by the protests that took place on Friday night.

The death of an unarmed African-American man George Floyd led to violence and unrest by the public. Floyd died in police custody when an officer choked him to death by kneeling on his neck. The Black Lives Matter protest has gained momentum and has been raging since last week. On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington D.C. across the United States imposed curfews.

In a rare move, the White House also plunged into darkness on Sunday night as all external lights were switched off. Netizens criticised Trump's move as one user remarked, "Lights out at #WhiteHouse is a powerful symbol. Total lack of leadership from @realDonaldTrump #BunkerTrump."

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×