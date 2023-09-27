White woman winning Miss Universe Zimbabwe causes massive stir on internet; X user quips 'Is this a joke ?'

Brooke Bruk Jackson was crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 on Saturday, September 16, 2023. She is now getting ready to compete in Miss Universe 2023, which will take place in El Salvador in November. After winning, Brooke Bruk Jackson thanked her 9,640 Instagram followers for their support in a post on her account.

The 21-year-old won against the first and second-place finishers, Amanda Mpofu and Nokutenda Marumbwa, respectively. The pageant was revived after a 22-year hiatus, however, it received some internet criticism for crowning a white lady as the winner despite the fact that she was representing an African country with a massive black population.

ALSO READ: Google turns 25: All you need to know about the tech giant's origin

The pageant has still come under fire from internet users since the news spread widely on social media platforms for crowning a white woman to represent a nation with a population that is more than 98 percent black. Netizens expressed their unhappiness with Jackson's victory on social media when it was announced. The absence of a Black lady from Zimbabwe as a representative disappointed many.

Check out reactions:

Who is Brooke Bruk Jackson?

Brooke Bruk Jackson is originally from Harare. Brooke is the daughter of Tracey Evans Bruk-Jackson. At Aesthetic Solutions Zim in Harare, the crown-bearer is currently employed as a beauty therapist. She also worked as a part-time model.

Following completion of her basic school, Brooke Bruk Jackson attended Chispite Senior School in Harare. The British Academy of Fashion Design in London was where she eventually received her diploma. Boss Models South Africa, a modeling talent agency based in Cape Town, signed Jackson in October 2022.

About Miss Universe pageant

The selection process for the nation's representative in the Miss Universe pageant takes place in the national preliminary competition known as Miss Universe Zimbabwe. Participants in the competition represent Zimbabwe's ten provinces and include expatriate Zimbabweans.

Brooke is actually the second white woman to win a national African beauty pageant this year, after Miss South Africa, but her victory is more contentious because Zimbabwe has a landscape that is deeply racially divided as a result of its history of land reform and the exodus of white residents that followed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What did Taylor Schabusiness do? 25-year old to serve life imprisonment for dismembering ex-boyfriend