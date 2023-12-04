Who all attended Academy Museum Gala this year? Exploring the star-studded Hollywood event

In a dazzling display of glitz and glamor, the third annual Academy Museum Gala graced Hollywood with a star-studded affair. The event, typically held in October, this year had an unexpected December setting, garnering over $10 million in funds—a post-strike celebration and a prelude to the awards season frenzy.

A celestial convergence: Hollywood's finest

The gala witnessed a constellation of Hollywood luminaries, stirring excitement around potential award contenders like Sandra Hüller, Greta Lee, Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman, Charles Melton, and Julianne Moore.

Music icons Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, rumored nominees for their Barbie soundtrack collaboration, added further glamor to the star-studded affair.

A fusion of fashion and finesse

Showcasing both cinematic excellence and sartorial finesse, the gala wasn't just a rendezvous for the film fraternity but a runway for fashion enthusiasts. From Carolyn Murphy and Amber Valletta to Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, the gathering became a tapestry of elegance.

Notably, the presence of Nicolas Ghesquière and Louis Vuitton ambassadors elevated the event's fashion quotient.

A memorable affair: Celebrating icons and excellence

The evening was a homage to the icons of the film industry, featuring presentations and honors for esteemed personalities like Ava Duvernay, Oprah Winfrey, Chloe Zhao, Sofia Coppola, Christopher Nolan, and Michael B. Jordan.

However, the pinnacle was the presentation of the Icon Award to Meryl Streep by Greta Gerwig, with Streep's profound impact on cinema eloquently lauded.

The night culminated in an ethereal acoustic performance by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, a fitting conclusion to an evening marked by grace, glamor, and an enchanting ensemble of cinema's brightest stars.

Among the illustrious attendees were Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Tonkin, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kirsten Dunst, Sofia Coppola, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, and many more, gracing the gala with their presence.

