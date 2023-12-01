Who are Anya Taylor Joy's parents? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with the Queen's Gambit actress

Trigger Warning: This article has references to bullying.

With the release of the trailer for her eagerly anticipated movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy is currently all over the news. The trailer showcases the actress's meticulous and versatile acting abilities. Anya Taylor-Joy rose to fame after she portrayed Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit.

Ever since then, the actress has been unstoppable and has successfully delivered hits. Now that the Golden Globe winner's stardom is growing, people are curious to learn more about Anya's background and parents. Here's all you need to know about the parents of Queen's Gamit actress!

Who are Anya Taylor Joy's parents?

Jennifer Marina Joy and Dennis Alan Taylor are Anya Taylor-Joy's parents. Her parents, Dennis Alan Taylor, a former banker, and Jennifer Marina Joy, a psychologist, give her a mix of English and Spanish ancestry. Her father has Argentine, Scottish, and English ancestry, while her mother is of Spanish and English descent.

Anya Taylor-Joy comes from a large family—her father's first marriage delivered four of her five siblings. After she turned six, the family moved to the Victoria neighborhood of London from their original home in Buenos Aires. She expressed her gratitude to her parents, particularly for teaching her to value a person's character over their appearance.

Taylor-Joy's claims about her birth

Taylor-Joy was born in Miami, Florida, on April 16, 1996. She has said that her birth there was a fluke, as her parents were vacationing in the city at the time. Despite this, she is still eligible to apply for US citizenship because of the country's jus soli nationality law.

Pillars of support

She said that it was through her parents that she discovered that one should value a person's inner attributes more than their profession or social standing. Anya Taylor-Joy highlighted how much she benefited from her mother's advice.

Anya Taylor-Joy's family stood by her during her bullying experiences. As she was growing up, bullies made fun of her appearance. In a Drew Barrymore Show interview, she said she didn't always feel accepted as a child because of her unusual appearance.

