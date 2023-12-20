Who are Dan and Shay? Exploring the lives, careers, and relationships of the American the country music duo

One of the biggest groups in country music is Dan + Shay. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, the pair, have had massive successes and won numerous awards, including several Grammys, for their work. A few of their singles have reached the top of the Hot Country Songs charts, and their five albums have topped the Country Airplay charts.

On December 19, 2023, the two had a special performance on The Voice's season 24 finale. They will also be the first two duo coaches on the famous show for season 25. According to NBC, they will be joined by fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend. The duo is one of the most famous names had once almost split but later got back together as a band. Let's learn more about their lives and careers in this article!

Who are Dan and Shay?

Before the founding of the duo, Smyers was signed to Floodgate Records as a former member of Transition and a member of the group Bonaventure, while Mooney performed as a solo artist on T-Pain's Nappy Boy Entertainment label. In December 2012, at Dan's house at a party, the two met in Nashville, Tennessee.

They began writing the day after they met, and they had their first performance together there. They had waited for Rascal Flatts to release their debut single together. The pair signed with Warner/Chappell Music after receiving many publishing offers in less than two months.

Debut and Rise

Their debut track 19 You + Me was released on country radio on October 14, 2013. Along with Danny Orton, Dan + Shay wrote the song. Taste of Country gave the song a favorable review, praising its warm details and emotion. On April 1, 2014, they released their debut album, Where It All Began.

Additionally, they were nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards. On February 23, 2015, country radio stations began airing Nothin' Like You, the third song off the album. In December 2015, it peaked at number one on the Country Airplay chart.

Almost split?

In July 2023, Dan and Shay disclosed that they nearly called it quits following their 2021 tour. In a video, they mentioned that they got together in March 2022 to talk about their futures, after having not spoken for four months. At the same time, the duo announced the release date of their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses.

Personal life

Dan Smyers

Born on August 16, 1987, Daniel Smyers grew up in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and went to North Allegheny Senior High School. At twelve, he began performing music. Smyers intended to play football and study finance at Carnegie Mellon University.

Dan was dating Abby Smyers, with whom he engaged in 2016. Early in 2017, Dan proposed to the couple on the beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, and they were married.

Shay Mooney

Born on December 27, 1991, James Shay Mooney grew up in Natural Dam, Arkansas. He was homeschooled until he completed the fifth grade, at which point he enrolled in Van Buren High School and Union Christian Academy. He began penning songs at the age of 14, and he took up guitar lessons at the age of 16. In October 2017, Shay got married to his fiancée Hannah Mooney.

