Who are David and Victoria Beckham's children? Exploring the life and career of Cruz, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Harper

A four-part Netflix documentary series, Beckham, chronicles the life of legendary sportsman David Beckham, from his early years as a small child enthralled with soccer to his rise to prominence as one of the world's most famous professional football players.

In addition to sharing a few insights into David's personal life, the series includes interviews with people who knew him well, such as his wife Victoria Beckham. It also chronicles his family's expansion and how he got to be the father of four children.

Here's all you need to know about David and Victoria Beckham’s kids!

Who are David and Victoria Beckham's children?

Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham, Romeo James Beckham, Cruz David Beckham, and Harper Seven Beckham are the three boys and one daughter of David and Victoria Beckham.

1. Brooklyn Beckham

On March 4, 1999, a few months before they were married, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham welcomed Brooklyn Beckham into the world. Brooklyn was a gifted child soccer player who first followed in his father's footsteps. However, as a teenager, he gave up the game to focus on modeling and then photography.

These days, cooking is Brooklyn's main passion. Cookin' with Brooklyn, his own Facebook Watch program, is what he does best. Last year, he told Variety that he hoped to open a pub in Los Angeles. Brooklyn's multiple romances have always been the talk of town. However, he got married to Nicola Peltz, a model, in April 2022.

2. Romeo Beckham

Romeo Beckham was born on September 1, 2002, and like his brother Brooklyn, he was a talented young soccer player until he decided to focus on tennis in 2015 after being released from the junior system of the British soccer team Arsenal.

Romeo returned to soccer in 2021, having spent five years playing tennis. He joined Fort Lauderdale CF, the sister team of Inter Miami, his father's Major League Soccer team. Romeo was only in the States for one full season before going on loan to Brentford B, where he later signed a permanent deal.

3. Cruz Beckham

Cruz Beckham was born in Madrid, Spain, on February 20, 2005, while David Beckham was a Real Madrid player. Cruz started playing music at an early age, like his mother, Victoria. At the age of three, he performed on stage with the Spice Girls, and by the time he was eleven, he had recorded his first single, If Every Day Was Christmas.

4. Harper Beckham

Harper Beckham, the Beckhams' youngest child, was born on July 10, 2011. David revealed Harper's name in a Facebook video soon after her birth, naming her after Victoria's favorite author, Harper Lee of To Kill a Mockingbird.

