Three people have been detained by Mexican authorities in connection with the abduction of two Australians and one American in Baja California, one of the most violent states in the nation.



According to the Robinson family, American Jack Carter Rhoad and brothers Jake and Callum Robinson from Perth went on a surf holiday but were last seen on Saturday. A car, a phone, and abandoned tents connected to the missing foreigners have been found by the authorities.

A burned-out white ute that matched the description of the vehicle the three men had taken to traverse the Baja California Peninsula in northwest Mexico was discovered on a farm near Santo Tomas.

Police arrest three suspects in Jake and Callum Robinson case

According to Australian media, the phone belonged to one of the Robinson brothers and was discovered in the woman's possession who was detained in connection with the crime. A Mexican woman and two men have been taken into custody concerning the three men's disappearance.

According to Australian media, the phone belonged to one of the Robinson brothers and was discovered in the woman's possession who was detained in connection with the crime. A Mexican woman and two men have been taken into custody concerning the three men's disappearance.

Authorities reported that they had discovered cocaine and a cell phone on the detained 23-year-old woman. The GPS on the phone was used by the police to find her whereabouts. They said she had drugs and had a romantic relationship with one of the two guys who were later taken into custody.

The tourists were last seen close to a popular camping area in Punta San Jose, which is close to the port city of Ensenada, according to reports from the local media. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Debra Robinson voiced concern over her two sons' disappearance and asked for information regarding their whereabouts. Her boys are both in their 30s.

About Callum and Jake Robinson

Callum Robinson and Jake, both in their 30s, are Perth natives. Jake had been visiting Callum, who had been residing in the US for many years. Callum has type 1 diabetes, and his parents say their health is a concern. Following the disappearance, the Robinson family was contacted by representatives of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, according to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The search and rescue was being handled by special operations and tourism police, according to Ensenada Mayor Carlos Ibarra Aguiar.

Ensenada is located around a 1.5-hour drive south of the US-Mexico border, and its surfing conditions have traditionally attracted visitors from California. However, because of continuous disputes between regional drug gangs, Baja California is also known for its violent crime, drawing warnings about traveling from other countries.

