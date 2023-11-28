Who are Jennifer Garner's children? Exploring their life and relationships through their parents' divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, after their split in 2015, have gracefully prioritized their kids - Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Their bond once again made headlines as they recently shared a lighthearted moment outside their kids' school, reflecting their commitment to co-parenting.

Their history and parenting values

After meeting on the set of Pearl Harbor, Affleck and Garner's relationship blossomed via email, eventually leading to marriage in 2005 and then separation in 2015. Their devotion to their children has remained unwavering since then, with both emphasizing their kids' well-being above all.

Following their 2015 separation after a decade of marriage, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck share three children: Violet Anne, 17; Seraphina Rose, 13; and Samuel, 10. Garner, typically discreet about parenting, shared insights during a recent conversation with Sheryl Lee Ralph in Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

Despite their fame, Affleck and Garner have consciously shielded their kids from the limelight, advocating against paparazzi photos of children without permission. Garner has been vocal about keeping her children off social media, aiming to preserve their privacy and protect them from undue attention.

Violet, typically private, appeared publicly twice recently: at a State dinner for her 17th birthday with Garner and at a White Party with Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Seraphina, 13, seems comfortable in their blended family, often seen with Lopez's twins. She also participated in their parents' wedding alongside siblings in August 2022.

All of their children appreciate their efforts, evident in how Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel are adjusting comfortably to their blended family setup. They engage warmly with Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, fostering a sense of togetherness and support within their expanded family unit.

Navigating challenges together

Addressing negative press, Garner prioritized open communication with her kids, while Affleck expressed concern about their perception of media coverage, emphasizing that their opinion is what truly matters to him.

In 2012, Garner highlighted Affleck's parenting skills, while appearing at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, "He's all about [tea parties]. He can do it without using any energy at all." Affleck later expressed how having multiple children reshaped his career priorities, saying, "Once I had kids, it became obvious that the priority was time with them."

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2021 during his work on The Tender Bar directed by George Clooney, Affleck appreciated Clooney's understanding of his need to spend time with his kids, saying, "He really understood and appreciated how important it was for me to see my kids."

Affleck's commitment to family led to career choices aligning with his kids' needs, notably establishing a production company to spend more time in Los Angeles. He acknowledges the irreplaceable value of these formative years in his children's lives.

Garner, adamant about the drawbacks of social media for teenagers, aims to keep her kids away from it. Despite challenges, she remains optimistic about her children growing into admirable individuals.

Moving Forward: Lessons in parenthood

Both Affleck and Garner have moved on in their personal lives, Garner dating CEO John Miller on and off since 2018, while Affleck has rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in 2021 and eventually married her in July 2022.

The couple's parenting anecdotes span from Violet's early experiences with paparazzi to Samuel's growing love for basketball, reflecting on the challenges and joys of raising their children while balancing their high-profile careers.

