Who are Ransomedvc? All you need to know about Sony cyberattack

Sony, a worldwide company known for its electronics, entertainment, and gaming products, has lately been targeted by the Ransomedvc data extortion group as per Tech Monitor. According to the cybercriminal outfit, they got illegal access to Sony's servers and took important data. This possible intrusion came only months after Sony was targeted by MOVEit Transfer vulnerability attacks.

Who is Ransomedvc?

Ransomedvc is a well-known cybercriminal organization that specializes in data extortion. They often enter networks, take sensitive data, and threaten to publish or sell it unless a ransom is paid. These kinds of assaults have become more widespread in recent years, with several high-profile firms facing similar cyber threats.

Ransomedvc's acts are said to be motivated by financial gain. They want to extort big sums of money from prominent firms like Sony in return for not releasing the stolen information. According to Tech Monitor, the organization may potentially sell the data on the dark web, where other hackers or anyone with nefarious intent can buy it.

Sony’s second cyberattack

Sony will have been the victim of a cyberattack for the second time in as many months. The earlier MOVEit Transfer vulnerability assaults targeted the company's file transfer mechanism. These flaws allowed hackers to obtain unauthorized access to sensitive data, possibly exposing consumer information and harming Sony's brand.

The specifics of the current Ransomedvc intrusion on Sony's systems are still being revealed, and the magnitude of the damage and data taken is unknown at this time as per Tech Monitor. Sony has yet to issue an official statement recognizing the breach, and it is unknown whether the company is negotiating with the hackers or taking any steps to handle the matter.

The infamous 2014 breach

Sony's past experience with cyberattacks, specifically the infamous 2014 hack blamed on the North Korean government in reaction to the film "The Interview," emphasized the significance of strong cybersecurity procedures. However, it appears that the company's protections may still be vulnerable to cybercriminals.

A successful hack may have serious ramifications for any corporation, especially one as well-known as Sony. According to Tech Monitor, not only may it result in stolen client data, financial loss, and reputational harm, but it can also impair consumer and business partner trust.

While the investigation into the current intrusion continues, Sony must improve its cybersecurity processes and learn from similar instances. Implementing strong security measures, such as multi-factor authentication, frequent system patching, and employee training on spotting and combating phishing attempts, can help to reduce such risks.

