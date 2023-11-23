Who are Savannah Guthrie's kids? Exploring their relationship as they join mom at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for first time in 11 years

Savannah Guthrie, the co-host of Today, celebrated a special milestone at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, joined by her 6-year-old son, Charley, and 9-year-old daughter, Vale, for their inaugural parade attendance.

A memorable debut at the Parade

During the parade, co-host Hoda Kotb introduced the adorable siblings, emphasizing their first-time experience despite their mother's longstanding involvement in the event. Guthrie, ecstatic about sharing the parade with her kids, asked them if they were excited.

Vale expressed her enthusiasm, while Charley, in his adorable way, shared his excitement for various things, particularly mentioning Snoopy. Savannah Guthrie shares Vale and Charley with her husband, Michael Feldman, creating cherished family moments beyond the parade.

A glimpse into Savannah Guthrie’s career

Savannah Clark Guthrie, born on December 27, 1971, is an Australian-born American attorney and broadcast journalist. Since July 2012, she has served as the main co-anchor of the NBC News morning show Today.

Beginning her tenure with NBC News in September 2007 as a legal analyst and correspondent, Guthrie regularly covered trials across the nation. She then transitioned to roles such as White House correspondent from 2008 to 2011 and co-anchor of the MSNBC program The Daily Rundown in 2010 and 2011.

In 2012, Guthrie took on a new role, replacing Ann Curry as co-anchor of Today, relinquishing her positions as the third-hour co-host and chief legal analyst.

About her relationship with her children

Savannah Guthrie, the TODAY co-anchor, proudly shares two children, Vale and Charley, with her husband, Michael Feldman. Ahead of Mother's Day in 2018, she discussed motherhood with fellow TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb, reflecting on the lessons she learned from her kids.

"What my kids have taught me the most is gratitude," Guthrie expressed while enjoying a drink with Hoda at Central Park's Boathouse, as reported by TODAY. "I feel fortunate. It's surreal because sometimes I just want an escape! But overall, I cherish the chaos."

Cherished family traditions and special moments

Guthrie's bonding moments with her children extend beyond Thanksgiving festivities. For Halloween, she and Vale embraced Taylor Swift's persona, dressing up as the pop star on their morning show. Their collaboration continued as they impersonated Swift's performance, dancing and singing to Cruel Summer.

The journalist's dedication to making lasting memories with her kids was evident when she took Vale to one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Guthrie fondly shared snippets of the night on Instagram, expressing gratitude to Swift for her heartfelt performances and commemorating the experience with her daughter.

Their evening at the concert included trading friendship bracelets, singing along to Swift's hits, and reveling in the magic of live music. Guthrie's heartfelt post emphasized her gratitude for sharing this incredible moment with her daughter, reinforcing the significance of creating cherished memories together.

