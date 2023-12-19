Who are the castmates of Dubai Bling Season 2? Exploring their net worths, roles, and more

Dubai Bling, the luxurious reality show that enthralled fans across the world with its first season, is back on Netflix with an even more spectacular Season 2. The show, which will include a mix of returning favorites and fascinating newcomers, promises to present a riveting balance of drama and high-society life. We go into the lives of the cast members in this article, investigating their net worths, roles, and more, delivering a unique look into the world of Dubai's elite.

Lojain Omran

Lojain Omran, a renowned Saudi television personality and social media star, returns for Season 2. Omran began his career in banking before transitioning to television, where she became known as one of the Middle East's most important media figures. Omran's multifaceted abilities extend beyond entertainment, as seen by her over 11 million Instagram followers and inclusion among Forbes' 100 Arabic superstars. Lojain Omran has accumulated not just fame but also a large income via her varied career in television and social media. While exact statistics differ, Omran's net worth is estimated to be $1 million to $6 million as per Idol Net Worth, owing to her success in the entertainment sector.

Zeina Khoury

Zeina Khoury, the CEO of High Mark Real Estate and a native of Lebanon, is returning for another season. Khoury's commercial savvy has made her one of the UAE's top real estate moguls, managing a portfolio that includes landmark buildings such as the Palazzo Versace Dubai. She contributes not only her professional expertise but also a personal touch to the show, making her an engaging personality on screen. Zeina Khoury has a sizable net worth of $2.5 million as the CEO of High Mark Real Estate and a major role in Dubai's real estate business. Her engagement in the management of high-end buildings, such as the Palazzo Versace Dubai, contributes to her financial success, elevating her to the ranks of the rich elite.

Ebraheem Al Samadi

Ebraheem Al Samadi, the prospering entrepreneur and CEO of Forever Rose, returns with his blooming business initiatives. Al Samadi's career is a tribute to his enthusiasm and vision, from receiving eBay's 1000 Power Sellers accolade at the age of 13 to establishing himself as a pioneer in the world of flowers. He brings a touch of beauty and elegance to the characters as the founder of Forever Rose, as well as his distinct perspective on the show. Ebraheem Al Samadi's net worth which is estimated to be $50 million, reflects his business successes as the CEO and creator of Forever Rose, a firm noted for its innovative and luxurious floral arrangements. Al Samadi has developed a commercial empire with a wide product range that includes chocolates, perfumes, art, and jewelry.

Marwan Al Awadhi (DJ Bliss)

DJ Bliss, also known as Marwan Al Awadhi, is well-known in the entertainment industry for becoming the first Emirati musician to sign with major record labels. With international notoriety and the formation of his own entertainment firm, Bliss Inc. Entertainment, Al Awadhi is more than simply a DJ. He returns for Season 2 and brings musical talent as well as commercial savvy to the Dubai Bling cast. DJ Bliss has achieved considerable success in the music business and beyond as a pioneering Emirati DJ and entrepreneur. While exact estimates differ, Al Awadhi's net worth which is estimated to be $900 million as per Idol Net Worth, reflects his international fame, economic activities, and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Mona Kattan

Mona Kattan, the Global President of Huda Beauty, is a notable addition to Season 2. Kattan was instrumental in the brand's growth into a worldwide beauty powerhouse with a $1 billion value. She adds her motivating beauty content and great spirit to the program, as she has 3 million Instagram followers. Kattan, a new face on Dubai Bling, brings a bit of elegance as well as an entrepreneurial drive to the mix. Mona Kattan's net worth is undeniably enormous, since she leads a cosmetics firm valued at $1 billion. Kattan's social media popularity and business ventures, in addition to her work as the Global President of Huda Beauty, contribute to her financial success.

Aside from their roles on Dubai Bling, the cast members are involved in a variety of industries. Each cast member brings a distinct skill set to the table, ranging from television hosting and real estate management to beauty entrepreneurship and floral design. Their contributions go beyond the screen, influencing the cultural and commercial landscapes of Dubai and the surrounding area.

Season 2 of Dubai Bling promises not just a sparkling show of luxury and drama, but also introduces viewers to the interesting lives of its cast members. From seasoned veterans like Lojain Omran, Zeina Khoury, and DJ Bliss to newcomer Mona Kattan, each cast member adds to the show's charm. The net worths, roles, and tales of these cast members give an enthralling view into the high-stakes, high-fashion, and high-life drama that unfolds in the heart of the emirate as we dig into the opulent world of Dubai's elite.

