Who are the final 3 remaining contestants in Squid Game: The Challenge? Exploring their journey before finale episode

The final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge is almost here, and following the suspenseful episode 9, we get to see the three contestants who made it through the cruelest challenges yet. In an attempt to win $4.56 million, an extensive number of contestants have taken big risks in a series of challenges inspired by Korean drama. These risks have either paid off or resulted in a devastating elimination.

The original cast of 456 players was quite large. The group has been put through mental, physical, and emotional trials by both unfamiliar and known challenges, but the three players who are still standing have managed to outlast them all. As the finale approaches, let's get to know the finalists and explore their journey!

ALSO READ: Furiosa trailer: Who does Anya Taylor-Joy play in the new Mad Max prequel? Exploring the the actress' character, and more

Who are the final 3 contestants in Squid Game: The Challenge?

1. Sam (Player 016)

Sam didn't immediately stand out as a contender, and part of his plan was to wait to enter the competition until after some of the other bolder, bigger personalities had burned brightly and then faded away. Due to his extraordinary luck, the 37-year-old artist got away from a few eliminations.

Advertisement

This season, he has had a few near misses, most notably in the Dalgona Challenge. However, as he disclosed to Mai in Episode 9, his main goal has been to play the kind of game he will be able to look back on and be proud of once they are all back in the real world.

2. Mai (Player 287)

With her unexpected decision to eliminate her close allies, Mai, who is often emotional, has gradually shown herself to be among the most astute game players on the entire show and has even begun to establish a reputation as a contender.

Her tough woman style in trying to save her best friend and remove Ashley (whose irresponsibility eliminated Trey) also earned her a lot of criticism from other competitors.

3. Phill (Player 451)

Phill had no aspirations to advance to the final three, much less take home the cash prize. The scuba instructor from Hawaii, who came to the US in middle school after moving from his native Brazil, didn't really consider how he would handle any of the difficulties until he entered the dorm.

His easygoing attitude enabled him to stay out of the limelight when it came to rivalries and group dynamics. But when he was nominated twice in the Circle of Trust episode 9, he managed to survive, revealing his keen intuition and cunning plan.

We now have to wait for them to square off in the season finale, which airs on December 6 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

ALSO READ: 'I want to protect his legacy': Tom Holland reveals his one condition that'll compel him to reprise his role in Spider-Man 4