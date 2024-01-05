Who are the original members of Rage Against the Machine? Exploring their origins as the band breaks again

Brad Wilk, the drummer for Rage Against the Machine, has revealed that the band has decided to break up for the third time. The original member of Rage addressed the numerous postponed dates of their Public Service Announcement reunion tour on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

He wrote, “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

Who are the original members of Rage Against the Machine?

American rock group Rage Against the Machine is based in Los Angeles, California. The band, which included drummer Brad Wilk, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist and backing vocalist Tim Commerford, and vocalist Zack de la Rocha, was founded in 1991. Their music represents radical left-wing ideologies. They had sold more than 16 million records globally as of 2010.

Following the financial and critical success of their self-titled debut album in 1992, Rage Against the Machine was given a slot at the Lollapalooza festival in 1993. In 1996, they released Evil Empire, their second album. Their third, The Battle of Los Angeles, came next in 1999 and peaked at number 426 on the same list three years later.

They rose to prominence as one of the most well-liked and significant bands in music history within their first nine years of existence. Also, they came in at number 33 on VH1's list of the 100 Greatest Hard Rock Artists.

Rage has called off their band on more than one occasion. Their politically charged and reactionary music rocked the mainstream. Despite their popularity, Rocha announced in 2000 that he was quitting the band due to "a complete failure of our decision-making process." Chris was the lead singer for Audioslave, which was formed by the remaining members.

In the year that followed, Rage went on tour after getting back together to play Coachella. Their second breakup was announced by their farewell appearance at L.A. Rising in 2011. Naturally, though, Rage found new life in 2020 when they announced the Public Service Announcement tour.

They had to postpone the journey due to the COVID-19 epidemic, but Rage unavoidably resumed it in 2022. Rocha ruptured his Achilles tendon on the second date of the tour. Although they were able to complete the first leg of the scheduled gigs, the other dates had to be canceled.



