Who are the scientists involved in Chandrayaan 3? Meet the team which sent India to the moon

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 brought in a proud moment and tears to people's eyes after it made history with its landing on the moon's surface on 23rd August 2023. India made history by being the first nation to set foot on the lunar surface's South Pole. Four days after Russia's Luna-25 moon mission tragically crashed landed, India's thoroughly instrumented Chandrayaan-3 robotic lander slipped out of orbit for a rocket-powered approach to the lunar surface and safely touched down close to the moon's south pole.

The final 15 to 20 minutes, when Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander descended to make a gentle touchdown, were critical for the mission's success, according to ISRO specialists. The ISRO team was extra careful this time around due to the history of India's second lunar mission, which failed in the final 20 minutes before landing. While the nation celebrated this historic moment, there were scientists and a team of thousands who led the mission successfully. Let's take a look at some of the prominent names of the mission!

Here's the team of ISRO's Chadnrayaan-3:

S. Somnath (Chairman of ISRO)

S. Somanath, director general of ISRO, is the man of the hour and the brain behind India's ambitious Moon mission. Apart from ISRO's Chandrayaan-3, he is also contributing to the upcoming missions Gaganyaan and Aditya-L1.

Kalpana Kalahasti (Deputy Project Director)

On the Chandrayaan 3 mission, Kalpana Kalahasti worked as the deputy project director. She was second in charge and paid close attention to every last aspect of the undertaking. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kalpana made sure the task moved on. In the past, she also took part in the Mangalyaan expedition and the second lunar mission.

Mohana Kumar (Mission Director)

Chandrayaan-3's mission was led by prominent scientist S Mohana Kumar who is from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. When the One Web India 2 satellites were successfully launched on the LVM3-M3 mission, Kumar served as the mission's director.

M Sankaran (URSC Director)

M Sankaran was appointed director of India's principal facility for the design, development, and realization of all ISRO satellites in June 2021. M Sankaran, the director of U R Rao Satellite Centre, is in charge of organizing the satellite community to suit the needs of the country in terms of communication, navigation, remote sensing, meteorology, and extraterrestrial exploration.

S Unnikrishnan Nair

S Unnikrishnan Nair leads the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Tami Nadu. The essential mission's primary tasks fall under his and his team's supervision.

