Who are the top 5 fastest players to reach 10,000 runs in ODI? All you need to know about this elite club

Achieving every run in cricket can be a demanding task. However, some players become reliable scoring machines for their nation. One Day International (ODI) cricket requires a blend of Test and T20I skills for consistent batter performance. A handful of gifted players have honed these talents, hitting extraordinary milestones in the process.

The 10,000-run landmark is a coveted milestone in any cricketer's life, having been reached only 15 times in ODI cricket history. But do you know who made it there the quickest? Here we discuss the five quickest cricketers to rack up 10,000 runs in the annals of ODI cricket.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli tops the list. Surpassing any record set by the revered 'God of Cricket' is a notable accomplishment in and of itself. Kohli was destined for world-class stature, and he surely has attained this. He impressively achieved the 10,000 run milestone in 54 innings fewer than Sachin's record, a truly exceptional performance. The former captain of India accrued 10,000 ODI runs in a mere 205 innings and continues to excel. Kohli's current score stands at 13024 runs in 267 innings, including an impressive 47 centuries and 65 half-centuries.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is another exciting cricketer who recently made his entry into the elite 10,000 runs club. Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-fastest batter to amass 10,000 ODI runs in cricket history, achieving this magnificent feat in only 241 innings. So far, he has marked his journey with 30 centuries, inclusive of three ODI double-hundreds, and 50 half-centuries.

3. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar raced to 10,000 ODI runs faster than any other player, a record later toppled by Virat Kohli. Notching up this milestone in a mere 259 innings, the Little Master bid adieu to cricket with a whopping 18426 runs under his belt, boasting an average of 44.83 and an unmatched high score of 200 not out. His batting prowess is displayed in his 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries - the highest tally of both in the cricketing world.

4. Sourav Ganguly

The former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Sourav Ganguly, held the esteemed position of being among the finest opening batsmen of his time. With his consistency, he became the third quickest player to amass 10,000 runs in ODIs, achieving this feat in 263 innings. Throughout his cricket career, Ganguly played 311 ODIs, scoring 11363 runs with an average of 41.02. His scorecard boasts of 22 centuries, 72 half-centuries, and an individual highest score of 183 runs. He also holds the distinction of being the third-fastest cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in ODIs.

5. Ricky Ponting

Only the second skipper to guide a team to two successive World Cup victories, Ricky Ponting was Australia's all-time greatest all-around cricketer. While his leadership skills were undeniably competent, his batting talent proved lethal, reaching 10,000 ODI runs in his 266th innings. With a career that spanned 365 ODI innings, Ponting scored 13704 runs, which included 30 centuries and 82 half-centuries.

