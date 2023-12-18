Who attended Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Christmas extravaganza? Exploring the star-studded bash guest list

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently hosted a star-studded Christmas party at their Los Angeles home, elevating their holiday celebration to a Hollywood extravaganza. The power couple, known for their gorgeous parties, welcomed a slew of A-listers to their holiday bash, creating an incredible evening full of joy, music, and Christmas cheer, as per PEOPLE.

The star-studded guest list

Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Casey Affleck, Jennifer Lewis, Lily Rabe, and Lopez's longtime manager, Benny Medina, were among those in attendance. The combination of Hollywood royalty and close friends brought an extra layer of glamor to the already spectacular event.

The festive atmosphere and late-night carols

According to insiders, the couple went to great lengths to create a joyful environment within their beautifully decorated house. The entryway included a colossal Christmas tree, setting the tone for a night of revelry. Attendees, including the couple's children Emme and Max (15) and Violet, Affleck's daughter with Jennifer Garner (18), danced the night away, particularly enthralled by the festive vibe.

The strains of Christmas songs rang through the hallways late into the night, led by none other than Jennifer Lopez herself. "Everyone was singing Christmas carols late into the night, with Jennifer leading the way by singing several songs," the insider added. "They threw a really fun party, and they were both in such good spirits."

J.Lo's stunning fashion moments

Jennifer Lopez, true to her standing as a fashion star, turned attention with her outfit changes throughout the evening. She began the festivities in a long, vibrant red dress before changing into a blue sequined dress later in the evening. Lopez, who is known for her exquisite style, added a bit of glitz to the holiday festivities.

Despite rumors of probable difficulties in combining their extended families, the Christmas gathering proved to be a pleasant and enjoyable event. The source emphasized their children's participation in the celebrations, stressing the lovely moments shared by Emme, Max, and Violet.

Looking ahead: J.Lo's musical journey

Jennifer Lopez is preparing to give her fans a musical present as the holiday season approaches. The single Can't Get Enough, which will be released next month, is the first taste of her new album, This is Me...Now, as per PEOPLE. Social media teasers hint at an intriguing collaboration with her husband, Ben Affleck, who co-wrote a short film to accompany the record. The project, which will be accessible on Prime Video on February 16, offers an intimate investigation of Lopez's life, molded by her long-standing relationship with Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Christmas spectacular beyond the boundaries of a conventional holiday gathering, attracting a galaxy of stars under one roof. As the pair continues to make news for their gorgeous parties and innovative partnerships, their most recent festive soirée exemplifies the joy they bring to both Hollywood and the Christmas season. The memories made on that celestial night will definitely live on in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to be a part of the spectacular event.

