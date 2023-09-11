Who beat USA in FIBA World Cup 2023?Germany vs. Serbia in thrilling final clash

The US was dethroned from the gold medal race at the FIBA World Cup in 2023. And for the second time in a row, the Americans might not win any medals at all at the biggest tournament, FIBA. Instead, Germany clearly made its way to the finals. In the Mall of Asia Arena, Andreas Obst scored 24 points as Germany defeated the pre-tournament favorites to maintain its unblemished record and advance to its first final in a worldwide basketball game.

With playmaker Dennis Schröder scoring 17 points and dishing out nine assists, Daniel Theis scoring 21 points and grabbing seven rebounds, and Franz Wagner scoring 22 points and grabbing five rebounds, the German team put out an outstanding performance.

ALSO READ: Where to watch FIBA World Cup 2023? TV details, streaming options, and other avenues explored

US out of the FIBA World Cup 2023 race

Both Austin Reaves and Anthony Edwards scored 21 points for the USA, but it was insufficient to overcome the tenacious and prolific Germans, who led by as many as 12 points early in the fourth quarter. When NBA players could be utilized in competition, which began in 1992, the previous high for points permitted by a US men's team in the Olympics or World Cup was 110.

The US also lost that match, which took place earlier in the competition versus Lithuania. The Americans' chances of winning a gold medal were not destroyed by that defeat. This particular one did.

Germany beats Serbia at the FIBA World Cup 2023 finals

Dennis Schroder, the most valuable player in the competition, led Germany with a game-high 28 points, much above his average of 17.9 points per contest, and he also added two rebounds and two assists. Germany is the only team to have won the FIBA World Cup in its inaugural game. Serbia suffered another disappointment despite finishing better than their 2019 quarterfinal exit after falling to the United States 129-92 in the championship game in Madrid, Spain.

Both teams, which have a great deal of chemistry and teamwork, swapped baskets in the opening round and were tied at 47 at the interval. Nevertheless, Germany stretched their advantage to 12 points late in the third quarter and never looked back.

ALSO READ: Top 5 highest earning tennis players right now; Carlos Alcaraz features on the list amongst others