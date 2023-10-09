Who controls Hamas? Examining leadership structure of controversial combatant group

After the early-morning missile attack on Saturday by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israel proclaimed a "state of war." Hamas's "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" launch has caused the most recent escalation in the Palestine-Israeli conflict. Hamas fired tens of thousands of rockets into Israel, and its fighters allegedly broke into Israeli land, which caused the situation to worsen. Historically, the Hamas has targeted Israel with its attacks.

What is Hamas and who controls it?

One of the main political parties in the Palestinian Territories and a well-known terrorist organization, Hamas continues to play a significant influence in the area. The organization is in charge of more than two million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip. Because it actively resists Israel militarily, the Hamas organization has drawn attention from around the world. Hundreds of nations have identified Hamas as a terrorist group, however, some only include its armed component in this category.

It receives material and financial backing from Iran, and some of its top officials are purportedly housed in Turkey. The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO)'s dominant party and the government in the West Bank, Fatah, is its competitor and has renounced violence. The likelihood of Gaza remaining stable has been lowered by the division within the Palestinian Authority and Hamas's steadfast antipathy to Israel.

Who created Hamas?

Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, a Palestinian theologian who spent his early years as an activist in local Muslim Brotherhood branches, created Hamas, also known as Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya ("Islamic Resistance Movement"). Following the start of the first intifada, a Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, Yassin created Hamas as the Brotherhood's political branch in Gaza.

Hamas was founded with the intention of opposing Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a rival group whose commitment to armed confrontation with Israel threatened to alienate Palestinians from the Brotherhood. The charter of Hamas, which called for the eradication of Israel and the establishment of an Islamic state in ancient Palestine, was released in 1988. In an effort to improve its reputation, Hamas released a new statement [PDF] in 2017 that acknowledged an interim Palestinian state along the "Green Line" boundaries created before the Six-Day War but continued to reject recognition of Israel.

Who is in charge of the group now?

Many different political, armed forces and social organizations make up the leadership of Hamas. An all-inclusive advisory group known as the politburo, which runs its operations from exile, sets general policies. Ismail Haniyeh, who took over for longstanding leader Khaled Meshaal in 2017, is currently in charge of politics. Haniyeh has apparently been operating out of Doha, Qatar, since 2020 since Egypt limits his access to and exit from Gaza.

Who funds Hamas?

Hamas is excluded from formal support that the US and EU give to the PLO in the West Bank since it has been labeled a terrorist organization. Most of the movement's funding in the past came from Persian Gulf private benefactors and Palestinian expats. Additionally, some Islamic charities in the West have transferred funds to social service organizations funded by Hamas, leading the US Treasury to impose asset freezes. The economic situation in Gaza is severe. In 2006–2007, Egypt and Israel fully shut their borders with it, limiting the flow of people and commodities into the territory.

