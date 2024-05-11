Barstool owner David Portnoy is rumored to be dating Camryn D'Aloia, an associate in community management. Recently, Dave was sitting courtside at a Boston Celtics game with a woman about half his age. According to her LinkedIn profile, Camryn is employed at Nutrafol after earning her degree from Framingham State University in 2021. He hasn't been spotted with a woman since his breakup with Silvana, but this is his first public appearance alongside Camryn.

Although the two have been spotted together in public, it is still not confirmed if they are dating or not. On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Portnoy was questioned about his relationship with D'Aloia. Portnoy said that D'Aloia is not his new girlfriend and that she is just her friend. However, Dave Portnoy has dated several popular ladies, so he is no stranger to the limelight. Let's take a look at his dating history!

Exploring Dave Portnoy's dating history

1. Renne Portnoy

Renee Portnoy, called by fans as the First Lady of Barstool Sports, started dating Dave in 2005. The couple married in 2009 after getting engaged in 2008. Following the public revelation of Portnoy's alleged romance with Jordyn Hamilton, the two were divorced in 2017. According to the Daily Mail, a Massachusetts judge rejected their divorce case in 2023. In an interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast on May 8, 2024, Portnoy disclosed that his divorced wife has complete access to his bank accounts.

2. Jordyn Hamilton

In 2017, after Portnoy allegedly had an affair with Jordyn Hamilton, the two became official. Following claims that Jordyn had cheated on her partner with a SoulCycle instructor, their relationship came to an abrupt end. Even with the widely reported controversy, Jordyn has avoided the limelight.

3. Shannon St. Clair

Portnoy was romantically dating former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Shannon St. Clair, who was 24 years old, in 2021. The couple, over two decades apart in age, were seen getting affectionate and touchy at nightclubs in Miami. According to reports, Shannon also shares images of Portnoy on her social media posts.

4. Silvana Mojic

In March 2021, Silvana Mojica, a model and social media marketing assistant, and Dave Portnoy started dating. The two got together at Komodo, a restaurant in Miami. Silvana shared the story on Instagram about how their relationship formed: "True story: when Dave asked me to hang out, I said yeah but srry I'm busy for the next month. He said, 'Silvana, I'm busy but nobody is that busy... Lmao, here we are." However, Portnoy and Silvana decided to call it quits after 2.5 years of dating.

