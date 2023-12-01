Who does Kim Kardashian play in the American Horror Story? Exploring reality TV star's potential villainous character

Kim Kardashian, known for her famous phrases and cultural effects, makes a spectacular entrance in American Horror Story: Delicate. "Then tell the Daniels' to suck my clit," the reality TV star's first phrase captures attention, demonstrating her ability to give dramatic and surprising performances. While Kardashian has already delighted the audience with memorable lines, her depiction as former actress turned publicist Siobhan Walsh gives her profession a new depth as per Variety.

Siobhan Walsh: A carbon copy of Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian's arrival into the Hollywood landscape is a perfect fit for the horror genre. Her Calabasas accent and vocal fry add a certain authenticity to her personas, whether they are a nasty PR mogul or a threatening force. The horror genre allows Kardashian to expand her acting ability by portraying an evil creature, which aligns effortlessly with her public figure position, which frequently draws both intrigue and terror-like attention.

Kardashian immortalizes Kris Jenner, her mother, and the Kardashian brand in her role as Siobhan Walsh. From the big hoop earrings to the gigantic fur jackets, Siobhan's persona strikes a remarkable similarity to Kris Jenner. This deliberate mirroring highlights the Kardashian history and frames the figures as proxies for family members, giving the spectator a sense of familiarity and connection.

Kim's strategic move into acting: Experimenting with the Kardashian future

Kim Kardashian's appearance on American Horror Story is more than simply an acting gig; it's a test and a stepping stone for the Kardashians' future. According to MJ Corey, a Kardashian family analyst, Kim intends to become a multi-genre icon, expanding her influence beyond money and fashion to criminal justice reform as per Variety. This is a purposeful choice, since she aligns herself with Ryan Murphy's work that play with and distort pop culture meta-narratives.

Blurring reality and fiction: The Kardashian legacy

Kim Kardashian blurs the borders of the Kardashian heritage by fusing the realms of fact and fantasy, making it difficult to determine where their story begins and ends. Because of its fantasy-oriented character, the horror genre makes the Kardashian storylines more acceptable. Kim's persona on American Horror Story serves as a vehicle for self-awareness and self-mockery, sustaining the force of the Kardashian tale while keeping some credibility.

Kim Kardashian's American Horror Story performance is a thrillingly proficient acting breakthrough. Her portrayal of Siobhan Walsh exemplifies her insatiable ambition and ability to change identities in a fun yet powerful way. This acting attempt comes at a time when Kim is redefining her role beyond the focal character of the family's reality program. The Kardashians' transition from scripted reality television to narrative television is intended to iconize and legitimate their story as a genuine American fable, blurring the lines between fact and fiction. As Kim makes her way into Hollywood, the horror genre gives a platform for the Kardashian heritage to develop and enchant fans in unexpected ways.

