Who has Camilla Cabello dated? Exploring her relationship history as she sparks dating rumors with Rapper Drake

Camila Cabello and Drake are reportedly vacationing together in the Caribbean, sparking dating speculation. Due to their apparent shared vacation in the Caribbean, Camila Cabello and Drake have fueled relationship suspicions. The duo was captured riding jet skis and was reportedly observed canoodling and having an intimate conversation at a beach club in Turks and Caicos.

Despite their lack of public PDA, the two musicians can be seen talking to each other while jet skiing and on a boat in pictures and videos that have been making the rounds online. Neither artist has shared details about their time on social media, and their relationship has also not been confirmed as of yet. Both Camila and Drake have dated people over the years. Let's take a look at Havana singer Camila Cabello's relationships over the years!



Camila Cabello's dating history

Camila Cabello has had a few muses during her time in the spotlight, and she isn't afraid to talk about her romantic relationships in her songs. Camila has never been afraid to flaunt her relationships or discuss her single status, whether it be her brief relationships with Austin Kevitch or Matthew Hussey or her long-term relationship with Shawn Mendes.

Austin Mahone

In 2014, when Camila was still a member of Fifth Harmony, she declared Austin Mahone, the YouTube sensation, to be her boyfriend. Before calling it quits on their relationship, the two were dating for nearly a year.

Matthew Hussey

Camila was linked to British life coach Matthew Hussey before she dated Shawn. After meeting backstage at the 2018 Today show, the two clicked. They went together to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party a year later. On June 25, 2019, word leaked out about Camila and Matthew's breakup, but HollywoodLife had exclusively revealed that they had been separated for almost three weeks by then.

Shawn Mendes

In July 2019, Shawn and Camila revealed their romantic relationship to the public. They flaunted their romance on social media and gushed about one another in numerous interviews for over two years. In a joint social media announcement, the two announced their breakup in November 2021.

They were reportedly reunited in 2023 after being seen holding hands at Coachella in April of that year. Nevertheless, several reports stated that by summer, they had called it off.

Austin Kevitch

During a trip across Los Angeles, the superstar, who was born in Cuba, sparked romance rumors with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch. They were then spotted kissing passionately during a lunch date in August 2022. Camila relished the tranquility while the two kept their relationship under wraps. It was said that in February 2023, the relationship would end.

Well, after a long dating history, fans are excited to see the new rumored Camilla and Drake's romance.