Who has custody of Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell's kids after her demise? Exploring reports of Mama June's role as caretaker

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

The Cardwell family is mourning the death of Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, who died of stage 4 adrenal cancer after a valiant 10-month struggle. As the family navigates this tragic phase, the focus shifts to Anna's two kids, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8. According to recent reports by TMZ, Anna's mother, Mama June, is stepping up to take on the role of caretaker, offering stability and family support to the bereaved children.

Mama June and Kaitlyn's close bond

Following Anna's death, custody arrangements for her kids have been meticulously planned. According to family members, while Kylee, the younger of the two, lives with her biological father, Michael, 11-year-old Kaitlyn finds comfort and support in the arms of her grandma, Mama June. A pre-determined plan assured that if something occurred to Anna, Kylee would be transferred to her father's care, demonstrating the family's dedication to both children's well-being.

Kaitlyn was placed in Mama June's care due to a strong and affectionate attachment between grandma and granddaughter. Kaitlyn has a particular bond with Mama June as June's first granddaughter, and the family unanimously agrees that relocating her to Grandma's house is the best caring environment for her at this difficult time. According to sources, Mama June intends to pursue the legal processes required to become Kaitlyn's official guardian, further cementing their familial connections.

Eldridge Toney's continued involvement

Despite not being their biological father, Anna's companion, Eldridge Toney, has played an important role in the lives of both Kaitlyn and Kylee. According to reports by TMZ, Toney, who had a strong relationship with the late Anna, is still actively involved in the lives of the children. Despite the fact that Kylee is with her biological father, Toney's presence in Kaitlyn's life is expected to remain, giving emotional support and a feeling of continuity at this difficult time.

Remembering Anna and her journey

Anna's fight against stage 4 adrenal cancer was defined by tenacity and dedication. She was diagnosed with cancer in January and confronted the hard reality of the disease while relishing life's milestones. Anna married Toney in secret in March, surrounded by loved ones and filming the event for their family reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. Her sister Pumpkin's husband officiated the event, underlining their family's closeness.

As the Cardwell family mourns Anna's death, the emphasis switches to providing a secure and caring home for her kids. Mama June's job as caretaker emphasizes the value of family relationships during difficult times. Kaitlyn and Kylee will manage their loss surrounded by the warmth of familial love and care, with formal guardianship on the horizon and the continuous engagement of supporting people like Eldridge Toney. Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's legacy lives on through the tenacity of her family and the eternal bonds that bring them together.

