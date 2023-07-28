Who has Dixie D'Amelio dated so far? Taking a closer look at TikTok star's dating history

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio is one of the most popular social media influencers with a massive fan following. She has always managed to grab headlines because of her dating life. D'Amelio is the elder sister of another American social media star, Charli D’Amelio. D’Amelio has more than 57 million followers on TikTok and over 22 million followers on Instagram.

She set foot in the music industry in 2022 by releasing her first album A Letter To Me. Though her songs are quite popular, fans are always eager to know more about her personal life. When talking about her love life, D’Amelio has never hidden any details about whom she is dating.

Exploring Dixie D'Amelio's dating history

D'Amelio's love life began to blossom in 2020 when she started dating fellow TikTok star and aspiring actor Gryphon Johnson. It was at the moment Dixie and Gryphon posted their first TikTok video together in February 2020 that romantic rumors started to spark. Gryphon didn't miss a chance and proposed to Dixie in a YouTube video posted in July of the same year their relationship began.

In 2020, the two had a whirlwind romance for a while, but reportedly things didn't work out for them. Gryphon was soon accused of having many affairs with women, including Dixie. Sometime later, in a podcast episode from November 2020, Gryphon addressed the rumors of cheating.

"Post her breakup with Gryphon Johnson, D’Amelio reportedly started seeing Noah Beck in the summer of 2020. The two never made their relationship official but were often spotted together. However, the news was confirmed when the two featured in a music video together. Apparently, Beck and D’Amelio confirmed their relationship when they were seen getting cozy and smooching each other on the sets of the music video they appeared in together.

But things went downhill for both of them. Beck missed Dixie's 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas, and fans noticed this right away. It wasn't long after that they officially parted ways. In November of that year, Noah's publicist confirmed the two had broken up on Dixie and Noah's Hulu show.

Is Dixie D'Amelio dating Trevor Zegras?

And now new reports have surfaced that D’Amelio is dating hockey player Trevor Zegras. The rumors started arising after the two were spotted together at various events in July 2023. Zegras and Dixie follow each other on Instagram, so unless she says otherwise, fans are trying to connect the dots and hoping that these rumors are true. Well, we need to wait until either of them confirms their relationship.