Who has Drake dated over the years? Exploring the Rapper's relationships amidst the release of his new song You Broke My Heart

The music video for the final song, You Broke My Heart, on Drake's For All The Dogs, Scary Hours Edition, was released on Wednesday. In the six-minute video, while dining at a restaurant, Drake and the country music star commiserate over a breakup.

Drake hasn't dated a lot, unlike what the public may think. The singer is fairly happy with his dating life, even though he loves love (and raps about his former relationships). After becoming popular more than ten years ago, the Canadian rapper has been associated with numerous prominent women, such as Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and his child's mother, artist and former actress Sophie Brussaux.

Let's take a look at the rapper's dating history over the years!

Who has Drake dated over the years?

Sophie Brussaux

Despite their short time dating, Drake and Sophie Brussaux will always be connected by their son Adonis. With the release of Scorpion, his fifth studio album, in 2018, he revealed that he was a father. Following his breakup with Lopez, Brussaux and Drake were first seen together in January 2017. She had allegedly claimed to be pregnant with Drake's child that May.

Jennifer Lopez

In December 2016, after Jennifer Lopez and Drake collaborated on a project and shared the same Instagram photo of themselves embracing without a caption, dating speculations began to circulate. Lopez then went to cheer on the rapper at his New Year's Eve performance in Las Vegas. They called it quits less than two months after beginning their short but intense romance.

Rihanna

Drake's most famous relationship was an on-again, off-again affair with Rihanna that lasted almost ten years. Drake told The New York Times in 2010 that, shortly before he rose to popularity, he believed that Rihanna was using him as a pawn by spending time with him and then ghosting him.

The two performed together at multiple award events after releasing their hit song Work in 2016. In 2018, Rihanna spoke to Vogue about Drake's presenter speech, during which he memorably declared his undying love for her on national television.After two years, Rihanna declared that, although she and Drake weren't friends, they weren't enemies either.

SZA

Drake mentioned SZA in the October 2021 song Mr. Right Now, implying that the Kill Bill singer and he had previously dated. Later on, SZA confirmed that she had dated Drake, but she made it clear that the rapper's timeline wasn't quite correct. SZA reaffirmed that the two are on good terms in a 2022 interview with Audacy.

Johanna Leia

Drake and Leia, the mother of young basketball player Amari Bailey, were connected in 2021. People report that during their brief relationship, which lasted a few months, Bailey, a 2022 UCLA basketball recruit, received mentoring from Drake. However, the relationship appeared to fade out when Leia declared her single status in an interview from March 2022

Currently, the rapper is rumored to be dating fellow singer Camilla Cabello. On December 13, Pop Crave posted a video of the two hanging out at Turks & Caicos' Noah's Ark Beach Club, which ignited rumors about their romance.