Who has the rights to broadcast Indian cricket in India? All details as Ambani's Viacom18 takes over from Star

The media rights to Indian cricket for the years 2023–2027 have been acquired by Viacom18. Apart from the IPL, these rights apply to all domestic and international cricket matches that the BCCI organizes throughout the nation. The international and domestic matches will be shown by Sports18 on TV and streamed live on JioCinema.

Viacom18 outbid Disney Star* and Sony in an e-auction held by the BCCI on Thursday, placing the top bid in both the internet and television categories. Viacom18 made bids of INR 3101 crore (about USD 374.70 million) for the digital category and INR 2862 crore (approximately USD 345.90 million) for television rights. The proposals from Sony and Disney Star haven't been verified.

Jay Shah announces Ambani's Viacom18 winning the media rights

A total of 88 bilateral matches (up to 102 matches) of India will be shown throughout the broadcast cycle, which runs from September 2023 to March 2028. 25 Tests, 27 ODIs, and 36 T20Is also add up to the schedule. The Women's Premier League (WPL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) both have digital and TV rights owned by Viacom18, which will take over the BCCI media rights from Disney Star.

Jay Shah, the general secretary of BCCI tweeted, “Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of 🇮🇳cricket fans.”

Under the leadership of Uday Shankar and with financial support from Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Viacom18 will commit a substantial sum of money totaling 5966.4 crore over the course of five years.

How BCCI divided the rights?

The BCCI has previously invited bids for three different kinds of rights: global consolidated rights (GCR), digital rights for the Indian subcontinent alone (ID), and television rights for the Indian subcontinent and the rest of the globe (GTVRD). In the end, the last category received the winning offer.

This time, the BCCI restricted the bidding to two categories: digital for the Indian subcontinent combined with TV and digital rights for the rest of the globe (base price INR 25 crore, or approximately USD 3 million), and TV for the Indian subcontinent exclusively (base price INR 20 crore, or approximately USD 2.42 million).

