WHO head warns of another pandemic deadlier than COVID-19

We are in 2023 currently, 3 years since the COVID-19 scare began in the world. In these 3 years, we all have seen the worst times and everyone has suffered a lot. In fact, COVID-19 is still not over and we are still facing the repercussions of the deadly pandemic. But, what if we told you that this was not it? There is yet another pandemic that might affect all of us. Well, we are not saying this but the World health organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has issued a warning about another deadly pandemic. Scroll down to read the entire news.

WHO warns of yet another pandemic?

According to reports in NDTV, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, issued a warning that the world must get ready for the next pandemic. In the warning, he also stated that this pandemic might be even deadlier than the COVID-19 pandemic. Tedros also said that the end of COVID-19 as a global emergency is not the end of COVID-19 as a global health threat. He further added, "The threat of another variant emerging that causes new surges of disease and death remains, and the threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential remains." This report was presented at the 76th World Health Assembly.

Furthermore, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also stated that pandemics are not the only threat that mankind faces and emphasized the need for global mechanisms that address and respond to emergencies of all kinds. "When the next pandemic comes knocking-and it will-we must be ready to answer decisively, collectively, and equitably," he advised. He concluded by saying, "The pandemic has blown us off course, but it has shown us why the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) must remain our north star, and why we must pursue them with the same urgency and determination with which we countered the pandemic.”

