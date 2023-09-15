Who invented National Cheeseburger Day? Grab a double cheeseburger for 50 cents in US on iconic date HERE

Cheeseburger Day is celebrated yearly on September 18th. Since the early Roaring Twenties, this annual celebration of one of the most famous and delectable dishes in the United States has taken place. While its simple cousin, the hamburger, was most likely conceived in the United States around 1900, it is believed that adding cheese to the top didn't happen until 1924.

Who invented National Cheeseburger Day?

According to Days of the Year, Lionel Sternberger, a teenager working in his father's sandwich business, The Rite Spot in Pasadena, California, USA, one day decided to place a piece of American cheese on a burger. He thought it was delicious, so he told his father, who agreed. As a result, the cheeseburger was born.

Although the concept was claimed to have originated in California in 1924, the first genuine sandwich to be marketed under the term "cheeseburger" appeared in 1934 at Kaelin's restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, USA. However, the phrase "cheeseburger" was trademarked the next year, in 1935, at the Humpty Dumpty Drive-in in Denver, Colorado, as per Days of the Year. It appears that people from all over the United States claim to have invented the cheeseburger.

McDonald's selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents

McDonald's announced on September 14 that it will celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18 by selling their Double Cheeseburger for less than half its typical price: 50 cents. The deal is limited to one per customer at selected McDonald's and requires app registration. However, no payment is required to obtain the reduced burger.

A quintessential American meal

National Cheeseburger Day has grown in popularity with numerous food-related businesses and places participating. Burger joints, barbeque restaurants, and even fine dining establishments frequently participate by giving special cheeseburger offers or introducing limited edition menu items.

Another reason for National Cheeseburger Day's popularity is the universal appreciation for this American favorite. The cheeseburger has long been considered the ultimate American meal, symbolizing the country's love of comfort food and excess. Its adaptability and adjustable nature make it popular with people from many walks of life.

Whether you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at home, in a restaurant, or at a community event, it is indisputable that this day has become a beloved annual tradition in the United States. The love of cheeseburgers and widespread recognition from numerous food companies has firmly established September 18th as a prominent date in the culinary calendar.

