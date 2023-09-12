Who is Adam 'Pacman' Jones? Former NFL player arrested at Cincinnati airport

Born on September 30, 1983, Adam Bernard Jones, widely known as 'Pacman', is a former American football player and a sports analyst currently. His football career spanned 13 seasons in the National Football League (NFL), primarily with the Cincinnati Bengals. A former cornerback and return specialist, Jones started his journey in the NFL as the sixth overall draft pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Monday morning witnessed a furor involving Jones at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. ESPN reported that due to an outraged passenger, police intervention took place around 6:00 AM, resulting in Jones' detainment. Alleged with alcohol intoxication, rowdy conduct, and issuing terroristic threats, he faced misdemeanor charges.

Jones was sent to Boone County Jail, with his arrest preceding the airplane's take-off. He was later released and expressed his side to WKRC-TV, stating his request for a change of seat on the plane because of the issue with the functioning of the phone charger in his original two-seat purchase.

Despite vehement denials of his alcohol intoxication and issuing any terroristic threats, he was informed of the potential need to turn the aircraft around. After his release, he publicly conveyed his embarrassment and upset about the incident. Following this, a video emerged showing Jones bemoaning the Bengals' loss on Sunday.

Unfortunately, a history of entanglement with the law and other issues at airports wasn't new for Jones. Various legal difficulties marked his football career and his retirement period that commenced after 2018.

READ MORE: What happened to Aaron Rodgers? Jets star suffers potentially season-ending injury on debut

Looking back at Adam Jones's NFL career

Jones showed remarkable talents not only in football but also earned All-American honors in both basketball and track. He chose to advance his football career at West Virginia University. As a freshman, he played 11 games, stepping in as a backup cornerback and safety.

The sophomore year saw Jones earning a starting place in nine games as a cornerback and also assuming full responsibility as a kick and punt returner. His professional career boasts 17 interceptions and 421 solitary tackles. He further backed the team with 87 assists, making 3 sacks and returning 192 punts for a total of 1,947 yards. This stellar performance made a way for him into the Pro Bowl.

In the third week of the 2006 season, the Association of Football Coaches crowned Jones as AFC Defensive Player of the Week, after recognizing his skill. In addition, his 1,475 yards in kickoff returns placed him in the second position in West Virginia's all-time kickoff return yardage list. He also secured the 11th rank in the university's all-time list of punt return yards.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How many ODI centuries does Virat Kohli need to catch up with Sachin Tendulkar? Taking closer look at numbers