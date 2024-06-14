Who is Albert Calibet? US tourist vanishes on Greek island, search efforts underway

Albert Calibet, a 59-year-old American tourist, went missing while hiking alone on the picturesque Greek island of Amorgos. When he did not return as expected, his friend notified authorities, prompting a large-scale search for him as per BBC.

Calibet's background and circumstances

Greek authorities, including coastguard volunteers and teams from nearby islands such as Paros and Naxos, are working together to find Calibet. The search, which spans land and water, encompasses a large portion of Amorgos. The search teams continue to be vigilant, using drones and attempting to locate his mobile phones.

Calibet, a retired Los Angeles County police officer, had previously visited Amorgos and was familiar with the area. His hike from the village of Aegiali to Katapola, which he planned to complete in about four hours, began without incident. Witnesses reported seeing him buy drinks along his route shortly before he disappeared.

International collaboration and hope for a safe return

The disappearance of Albert Calibet has had a significant impact on the local community of Amorgos, where he was a frequent visitor. Despite the well-traveled nature of his chosen path, concerns are raised due to Greece's ongoing heatwave, with temperatures reaching 35°C (95°F). Family members, including Calibet's brother Oliver and his girlfriend, are en route to Greece to assist in the search.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna expressed hope for Calibet's safe return, stating the ongoing collaboration with international agencies to assist with the search efforts. Authorities are optimistic, but they are also aware of the challenges posed by the island's terrain and weather.

The search for Albert Calibet continues, with both local residents and international authorities expressing their support. As efforts continue, there is a strong hope that he will be found and safely returned to his loved ones. The Amorgos community remains vigilant, determined to bring this concerning situation to an end.

