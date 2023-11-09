Who is Alejo Vidal-Quadras? 78-year-old Spanish politician shot in face in Madrid

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, and physical abuse

Former president of Spain's Popular Party in Catalonia, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, was reportedly shot in the face in Madrid on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by a spokesperson from Spain's Interior Ministry speaking to CNN.

The incident happened at approximately 1:30 pm local time and Vidal-Quadras was swiftly transported to the nearest hospital while National Police agents commenced investigations.

Who is Alejo Vidal-Quadras?

Alejo Vidal-Quadras Roca, a renowned Spanish politician and radiation physicist, was born on May 20, 1945, in Barcelona. Notably, he held the position of a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from 1999 to 2014 and served as the first Vice President of the European Parliament from 2004 to 2007.

Vidal-Quadras began his political career with the People's Party, serving as an MEP under the European People's Party group. However, in 2014, he shifted allegiance, leaving the People's Party to join the emerging political party Vox.

Despite his unsuccessful bid in the 2014 European election, his involvement with Vox marked a turning point in Spanish politics. He played a pivotal role in leveraging connections within the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) to support Vox's campaign, securing approximately one million euros for the cause.

Political Stance

Alejo Vidal-Quadras identifies himself as a liberal-conservative and holds positions against abortion rights and gay marriage. While his professional endeavors predominantly focused on political service, he sustains his livelihood through pensions earned from his previous roles as a university professor and a former MEP.

His extensive political involvement spans beyond the European Parliament, with elected positions in Spain. He served as a member of the Barcelona City Council (1987–1991), the Parliament of Catalonia (1988–1996), and as a Senator in the Spanish Senate (1996–1999).

Vidal-Quadras: Far-right vox party founder

Alejo Vidal-Quadras is recognized as one of the founding members of the far-right political party Vox, which currently holds the position as the third-largest force in the lower house of the Spanish parliament.

The party's President, Santiago Abascal, addressed the media on Thursday, emphasizing that while it is premature to speculate, they are not dismissing any potential motives behind the attack, acknowledging the incident as an assault.

As reported by CNN, the attack on Vidal-Quadras has sparked concerns and raised questions, particularly given his affiliations and the timing of the incident. As investigations proceed, reactions and responses from political figures are awaited, as the situation unfolds, shedding light on the potential motives and circumstances surrounding this shocking attack.

