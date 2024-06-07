Authorities in Los Angeles have charged a popular YouTuber with possessing explosives, claiming that he directed a video prank in which firecrackers were launched from an aerial helicopter towards a speeding Lamborghini.

Who is Alex Choi?

According to The Daily Mail, the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said in a press release on Thursday that Suk Min Choi, also known as Alex Choi, 24, was detained on Wednesday and faces one count of causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an airplane.

US prosecutors said that the 24-year-old was handcuffed in California on Wednesday and that the FAA had also suspended the helicopter pilot's license for operating below the legally mandated heights and neglecting to display the aircraft's 'N' number.

What happened in the YouTube video?

According to the video titled Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks, Choi pushes a button labeled Fire missiles as two women in a helicopter fire fireworks at a Lamborghini sportscar that is accelerating. The complaint claims that in behind-the-scenes film, Choi is seen reportedly referring to himself as the shoot's coordinator on several occasions.

Choi's YouTube page no longer seems to include the 11-minute video. The Daily Mail reported that according to a news release from the Department of Justice, the chopper was flying close to the ground without the necessary authorization to record. It is thought that Choi bought the fireworks in Nevada because they were prohibited in California.

Authorities in San Bernardino County, California, reported that the video was taken in June 2023 on a federally owned portion of the El Mirage Dry Lakebed. Prosecutors claim that the Bureau of Land Management submitted images of the tire tracks the sports car left behind.

According to the reports, Choi is also charged with not having the necessary licenses to film in the region, including permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct helicopter-related filming.

