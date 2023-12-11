Who is Alyson Hannigan? Exploring the life and career of Dancing With The Stars finalist amidst her surprising transformation

Alyson Hannigan is enjoying her transformation from Dancing With the Stars Season 32's start to finish. The actress, who appeared on Tuesday's ABC show finale alongside dance partner Sasha Farber, wrote an emotional post on Instagram on Saturday, sharing that she lost twenty pounds while filming the show.

On December 9, Hannigan—who placed fifth this season—posted two images side by side on her Instagram. The first image was a promotional picture of Hannigan from the show, and the second was taken on December 5 at the finale. The transformation is indeed surprising and so has her career. In this article, let's explore more about her life and career!

Who is Alyson Hannigan?

Early life

Alyson Hannigan is an actress with a versatile career spanning decades and genres. She was born in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 1974. She went to California State University, Northridge, after high school, where she studied psychology and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Breakthrough in the industry

Alyson Hannigan's career in show business started early in life. Her early career included several cameos in popular TV shows, but her breakthrough role was as Willow Rosenberg in the beloved series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which launched her into stardom.

American Pie

Alyson Hannigan made her film debut in the late 1990s with a noteworthy performance in the teen comedy classic American Pie. Her portrayal of the charming and eccentric Michelle Flaherty demonstrated her comic timing and helped the movie become a huge hit. Hannigan's career took a significant turn at this point because of her ability to move between film and television with ease, establishing her as a popular actress in both fields.

Alyson as Lily in HIMYM

The long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother featured Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin, which contributed to her continued success on television. The show ran from 2005 to 2014 and became a cultural phenomenon. Hannigan received a lot of praise for her portrayal of the endearing Lily.

Personal life

On October 11, 2003, Hannigan married her co-star Alexis Denisof from Angel and Buffy the Vampire Slayer at the Two Bunch Palms Resort in Desert Hot Springs, California. Together with their two daughters, the couple resides in Encino, Los Angeles.

Alyson Hannigan's versatility can be seen in her ability to move between genres with ease, which goes beyond her acting talent. Hannigan's career choices demonstrate her dedication to a variety of challenging roles, spanning from comedy to drama and television to film. And her stint on Dancing With the Stars season 32 has surprised her fans to watch her in a completely new avatar.

