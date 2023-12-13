Who is Andre Braugher's wife Ami Brabson? Exploring her life and career amid Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's passing at 61

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

André Braugher, the Emmy-winning star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away at the age of 61. Braugher portrayed Captain Raymond Holt in the popular comedy series. The actor passed away on Monday, according to his publicist, following a brief illness. Fans are familiar with veteran actor Braugher from a number of roles.

Braugher's finest performances were as Detective Frank Pembleton in the crime thriller Homicide: Life on the Street in the 1990s and, more recently, as Captain Raymond Holt in the popular sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The 61-year-old, renowned actor also led a prosperous family life in addition to his prominent roles. Andre was married to Ami Brabson for decades.

Let's learn more about her wife, Ami Brabson, who was Braugher's biggest strength and the love of her life!

Who is Andre Braugher's wife Ami Brabson?

Ami, like her late husband, is a successful actress. She has starred in numerous television shows over her career, including Kidnapped, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Six Degrees, The Jury, and the venerable ABC serial opera All My Children. Her official website lists her as a stage actor, singer, and producer in addition to these talents. She also graduated with an MFA from the esteemed NYU/Tisch Graduate School of Acting.

Ami and Andre first interacted while co-starring on Homicide: Life on the Street. In 1991, the couple tied the knot. Andre was obviously madly in love with his wife. In 2020, he discussed their relationship in an interview. He said, "We have similar values, grew up in comparable neighborhoods, and have similar minds. She knows me like the back of her hand, and I’m grateful for that.”

Michael, Isaiah, and John are three boys that Andre and Ami welcomed into their family through their marriage. Andre revealed in his lengthy 2020 Variety feature that, in order to spend more time with his boys, he took a plane from Los Angeles to New York during the Brooklyn Nine-Nine production.

He said to the magazine, "I decided along the way that Ami and those boys were too important to not spend quantity time with." "The emphasis on celebrity status is unfounded. Thus, I simply decided to sort of drop out on my own.

