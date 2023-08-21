Who is Angela Tian? Lil Tay's mother gives update on her custody battle with Christopher Hope

Lil Tay, a popular influencer and rapper who was announced dead earlier this month via her Instagram post, which has since been removed from her Instagram account, is still alive. According to reports, the Instagram account of the young influencer was hacked, which caused the distribution of false information and upset followers and loved ones. In a statement to TMZ, Tay explained what happened and thanked everyone for their help. However, following her death hoax, Lil Tay is poised to make a comeback since her mother's custody dispute with Tay's father has seen tremendous progress. Tay's mother, Angela Tian has won the custody battle of her daughter, and Christopher Hope, Tay's father, has been ordered to pay over 275,000 dollars in back child support, according to her counsel.

ALSO READ:Lil Tay says 'I'm alive and well' hours after death announcement surfaces; Find out what happened

Who is Angela Tian?

The mother of the internet sensation Lil Tay and her brother Jason is Angela Tian. She was fired from her position as a luxury real estate agent for allowing Lil Tay to film himself flexing in one of her clients' homes. For a very long period, Angela and Hope have been engaged in a custody dispute. However, the law company claims that Angela now has primary custody of Lil Tay and sole day-to-day and final decision-making powers and responsibilities in the best interests of her daughter. In addition, they claimed that Angela is "the person entitled to sign contracts. Tay currently resides with her mother, who has been granted permission by the court to move with Tay outside of Vancouver if she so chooses. In 2018, Christopher obtained a court order compelling Tay to leave Los Angeles, go back to Vancouver, and cease producing internet material. Angela's lawyers now claim that has changed and that Tay will benefit professionally from the court's directives.

Advertisement

Angela Tian's statement after winning the custody

After the hoax of her daughter's death and a very long custody battle, Tian said in a statement, "It has been years of blood, sweat, and tears—this experience has put us in a constant state of severe depression, for myself and for both of my children. We have prevailed, justice has prevailed, and God has prevailed! My daughter can pursue and achieve her dreams on her own terms, and we are finally a happy family again, together."

In 2018, Tay got famous after videos of her went viral where she was seen flexing cash and costly cars. Her videos also featured her giving tours of expensive mansions and properties. She identified herself as the youngest flexer and currently has more than 3 million Instagram followers.

ALSO READ: Who was Jason Tian? Here's a closer look at his role in Lil Tay's career