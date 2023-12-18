Who is Anita Baker? Exploring the singer's life and career amidst her latest controversy of getting backlashed by fans

Anita Baker's most recent live performance is receiving criticism because it appears that she became heated with the Texas audience—parts of which were caught on camera. The iconic singer was performing to a huge crowd at Houston's Toyota Center on Friday night. Several times during the performance, Baker seems to have gotten into a little altercation with some of the people in the front row.

Particularly, two videos are making the rounds on the internet at the moment. In one, Anita is heard instructing a group of people standing just below her close to the stage to stop filming—during the middle of a song. Anita was heard or seen once more asking security to remove people.

Overall, it appears that this has left a terrible taste in people's mouths. Some people have expressed their displeasure online, claiming that Anita was more focused on battling with a small number of ticket buyers than giving her all on stage. Some said she appeared to be missing a few lines. She claimed that, overall, her performance was a little clumsy and brief.

Over the course of several decades, Baker has won numerous Grammy Awards and had a lasting impact on the R&B genre. Let's take a closer look at her life and career over the years amidst the controversy!

Who is Anita Baker?

Early life

American R&B and soul singer-songwriter Anita Baker was born on January 26, 1958. Her deep, velvety voice and passionate performance have earned her a respected figure in the music industry. When Baker was sixteen, she started performing R&B in Detroit nightclubs. Following a single gig, she caught the attention of the band's lead guitarist, David Washington, who sent her an audition card for the funk group Chapter 8.

Chapter 8

After Baker joined Chapter 8 in 1975, the group went on tour until 1979, when they were signed to an Ariola Records contract. That year saw the release of the group's debut album, Chapter 8, which included the hits Ready for Your Love, a duet between Baker and bandmate Gerald Lyles,

Soul of R&B music

Baker's success came in the 1980s, when her second album, Rapture, featuring the popular track Sweet Love, was released. Her rise to fame in the R&B industry began with the album's popularity. With songs like Giving You the Best That I Got, which also brought her multiple Grammy Awards, Baker—known for her unique contralto voice and elegant style—kept captivating audiences.

Everlasting impact

Even though Baker's career saw breaks, her impact persisted, and her classic singles, such as Body and Soul and Caught Up in the Rapture, still have a lasting effect on her followers. She was recognized as one of the most respected voices in modern music when she was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 for her services to the music industry.

