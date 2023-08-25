Who is Ann Coulter? A closer look at her allegedly racist comments on Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley

Ann Coulter, a conservative author, and commentator, has drawn fire for her racist comments directed at Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley, two candidates for the presidency who are Indian-Americans. In the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday night, Coulter referred to a contentious argument between former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as "Hindu business."

Ann Coulter tweeted on X writing, “Nikki and Vivek are involved in some Hindu business, it seems. Not our fight”. As soon as her tweet was posted, many Americans and other social media users began criticizing her comments. Let's take a look at who is Anne Coulter!

Who is Ann Coulter?

Ann Coulter, whose full name is Ann Hart Coulter, was born on December 8, 1961, in New York City, New York, the United States. She is a conservative political analyst and author who regularly stirred up controversy with her frank assessments of her opponents, who are typically Democrats and Liberals.

Coulter's father worked as a corporate lawyer and she has two elder brothers. Coulter received a bachelor's degree from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, in 1984. She then attended the University of Michigan, where she worked as an editor for the Michigan Law Review, to get a law degree in 1988. She left private legal practice in New York in 1994 to work in Washington, D.C., for Spencer Abraham, a Republican senator from Michigan.

When Coulter was recruited in 1996 to serve as a pundit on the cable news network MSNBC, she quickly gained notoriety for her caustic, exaggerated style of political discourse. Despite these issues, she frequently contributed to television programs as a political analyst. She has frequently contributed to the conservative monthly Human Events, and in 1999 she started penning a column for United Press Syndicate. Over the years, Coulter has written a number of books that have turned out to be New York’s Best Sellers.

About Coulter's constant remarks about Hindus and their customs

In response to Coulter's tweet, Vivek Ramaswamy's senior advisor and communications director, Tricia McLaughlin, said that Vivek shares and upholds Judeo-Christian values and that his family life presents an encouraging example.

Coulter has a history of disparaging Haley, including calling her insults and advising her to "go back to her own country" when Haley declared her candidature for president. Indian government officials are also affected by Coulter's divisive remarks about Hindu customs and temples.

Coulter's remarks have provoked anger, with detractors denouncing her use of racist and disparaging terminology and emphasizing the need for civil dialogue in political debates.

