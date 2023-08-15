Who is Antonela Roccuzzo? 5 facts to know about Lionel Messi's childhood sweetheart

Football icon Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo are known as the most attractive and powerful celebrity pairs. Messi has one of the biggest fan following and his fans have surely fallen in love with Antonela Roccuzzo.

The Argentine native and beautiful mommy has maintained her modesty despite becoming the wife of the world-famous footballer. Roccuzo who hails from Rosario has been a successful entrepreneur, mother, fashionista, and loving partner. Roccuzzo frequently supports her husband during soccer games, like the time she cheered on Messi and the Argentina national football team when they won the World Cup.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi: Net worth 2023, luxury lifestyle, career, early life and everything about the football player

Check out 5 facts about Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo:

Antonela's early life

Like Messi, Roccuzzo is a native of Rosario and she is also the cousin of Messi's friend Lucas Scaglia. Messi is claimed to have been smitten with Antonela since he was a little child and would frequently go to the Scaglias' house only to see her. Argentina is where Roccuzzo attended college. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in social sciences and humanities from the National University of Rosario.

Roccuzo wanted to be a dentist

Roccuzzo was aiming to become a dentist. She started her postgraduate dental studies after receiving her bachelor's degree. She left, though, and located herself nearer to Messi. Roccuzzo has her own footwear collection, which she established in collaboration with Sofia Balbi, Luis Suarez's wife.

From childhood friends to lover

The two grew up as friends and later fell in love in their birthplace of Rosario, Argentina. When Messi was playing games at his cousin's house, the two allegedly first met when they were 9 and 8. After Messi visited Rosario to comfort her following the passing of a friend in a car accident, Antonela's friendship with Leo took off. Messi and Roccuzzo wed on June 30, 2017, in a ceremony in Rosario, Argentina, after being in a relationship for around nine years and having two kids together at the time.

Roccuzzo and Messi's kids

The couple welcomed their first son, Thiago, in 2012 while they were dating. Mateo, their second son, was born in 2015, and Ciro, their third son, was born in 2018. After Messi joined Miami's squad in the Major League Soccer league in the summer of 2023, Roccuzzo and Messi took their kids and moved to Miami.

Roccuzzo and Messi's tattoos

Antonela has six tattoos including a tattooed crown and the names of their children. Messi has several tattoos of his wife on his body. He got her lips and eye tattooed on his pelvis and arm, along with a matching crown. Apart from this, they have two dogs, Hulk and Abu, and they are both animal advocates who have long supported animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Mishel Gerzig? 5 things you need to know about Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois' wife