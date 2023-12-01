Who is Anya Taylor Joy's husband Malcolm McRae? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the actress

Anya Taylor-Joy's leading part in The Queen's Gambit has propelled her to A+++-list celebrity, but she's done a pretty good job of keeping her private life private. She even got married in Venice, Italy, even though we all thought she had reportedly wed someone earlier this year—Malcolm McRae, anyway.

Anya Taylor-joy is currently making news as the trailer of her most-awaited film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has been released. The actress and her meticulous and versatile acting skill can be witnessed in the trailer. While we wait for the film to be out, let us take a look at the life and career of her love interest and better half, Malcolm McRae.

Who is Malcolm McRae?

Actor at a young age

Malcolm's IMDB bio claims that he has a wide variety of talents. At twelve years old, he was "discovered" by the Actors, Models & Talent for Christ competition, where he went on to win the 2006 Over All Young Actor title. Following that, he appeared in the short films Brotherly and How'dy!.

Passion for music

But McRae's true passion is music. According to his IMDB bio, he can sing "pop, folk, rockabilly, rock, and musical theater" and is skilled with the guitar and piano. His primary work appears to be his band More*, in which he performs alongside Kane Ritchotte, a former member of Portugal The Man.

He disclosed to the American songwriter that he was employed as a paralegal during the day before inking a record contract with more. Malcolm has also experimented with modeling; in September 2022, he appeared on the cover of Odda magazine.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae's relationship

Dating rumours

In March 2022, Taylor-Joy and McRae went out together to the CAA pre-Oscar party in West Hollywood, California, marking one of their first public appearances together. When the star of The Queen's Gambit kissed McRae at The Northman premiere the following month, it created much more of a stir than usual. The pair walked the red carpet once more in 2023 for the Golden Globes.

Engaged and married!!

Taylor-Joy was seen arriving by private jet at Sydney Airport in Australia towards the end of June. She was about to remove her hair from her face when she noticed a sparkling rock on her ring finger. Soon, word got out that she and McRae were engaged.

Fall of 2023 saw Taylor-Joy and McRae tie the knot in Venice, Italy. It is said that they exchanged vows at the famed Palazzo Pisani Moretta and then celebrated at a reception with loved ones.

