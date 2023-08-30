Who is Arik Gilbert? Former LSU football player arrested for burglary following alleged liquor store theft

On Tuesday, tight end Arik Gilbert of Nebraska was detained and booked on a burglary allegation, according to online prison records from Lancaster County. Gilbert is accused of breaking into a booze and vape store. He recently transferred to Nebraska and is awaiting the NCAA's decision on his eligibility for the 2023 season.

According to the authorities, a guy is seen kicking down doors to enter the shop on surveillance footage from the establishment. On his way out of the store, the man—whom police believe to be Gilbert—is subsequently stopped and taken into custody. Gilbert allegedly tried to take items worth more than 1,600 dollars, including cigars and vape pens.

ALSO READ: Where is Lamine Yamal from? All you need to know about Barcelona's wonderkid

Who is Arik Gilbert?

Arik Gilbert, a former five-star recruit who switched from Georgia to Nebraska last summer, was anticipated to be a key player for the Cornhuskers in 2023. After two seasons behind Brock Bowers in the Bulldogs' depth chart, the arrest has put his season in jeopardy. Arik Gilbert has had turmoil throughout his collegiate career since committing to LSU in 2020 as one of the most highly-ranked tight-end prospects in recruiting history. He has, regrettably, fallen short of the expectations placed on him in high school.

Gilbert was able to collect 35 catches during his first collegiate football season while playing for the Tigers squad, gaining 368 yards and scoring two scores. He was given the Freshmen All-SEC honors as a result, which prepared him for playing collegiate football.

After returning home to play for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021, he hasn't made many appearances since then. However, it's unclear what will happen to him in college football following the burglary incident. It was hoped that he would restart his career at Nebraska in 2023.

Gilbert must need NCAA permission before he can play for the Cornhuskers since Nebraska is his third institution. Gilbert's transfer from LSU to Georgia is considered to be a single transfer by the NCAA, necessitating a waiver before he may resume playing after changing schools a second time.

ALSO READ: What is Neeraj Chopra's best throw? Looking at javelin thrower's 5 best performances following World Athletics Championships win