Who is Aubrey O'Day? 5 things to know about woman who had sex with Donald Trump Jr in gay club

Aubrey O’Day has opened up about her affair with Donald Trump Jr over a decade after their relationship ended.

Earlier this week, Aubrey appeared on Michael Cohen’s Mea Culpa podcast, where she revealed that she and Trump Jr. allegedly had sex for the first in the bathroom of a gay club, when the latter was still married to his ex-wife Vanessa.

Aubrey O’Day’s details first sexual encounter with Donald Trump Jr

39-year-old O’Day said that they first started talking on social media when she featured on season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice. She also said that it was only after the show wrapped production that they had any physical contact. "I was hosting a gay club, and our first time going out together — he wanted to see me so bad, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to be at a gay club tonight,’” the former Danity Kane member told Cohen.

O’Day further spilled some beans about the encounter. "I thought to myself, ‘Man, you were super comfortable in that gay club’ — in fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom.”

ALSO READ: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: Tom Cruise redefines ‘fearless’ in high octane action stills

After years of speculation about the alleged affair, O’Day finally called Trump Jr. her ex during the season premiere of MTV’s Ex on the Beach in 2019. She then went on to describe him as her ‘soulmate’.

Read on to know more about Aubrey O’Day.

5 things to know about Aubrey O’Day

Aubrey O’Day is an American singer-songwriter and reality television personality. She is best known for being a member of the girl group Danity Kane. The Damaged singer featured on the popular reality show called Celebrity Big Brother in the UK. She appeared on the 18th season of the show and was cast alongside the likes of Stephen Bear.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump’s family: From 3 wives and 5 children to 10 grandchildren; Here’s everything you need to know

3. Aubrey also played Amber in Hairspray in Broadway. Apart from this, the 39-year-old was also seen in Celebrity Apprentice. She also appeared as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge, where she earned a notorious reputation, and was called one of the worst judges in the show’s history.

4. She suffered a miscarriage in March this year after announcing her pregnancy in January.

5. Aubrey founded her own organization called Fight Aids Now. She also works closely with the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Donald Trump found guilty of sexually abusing E Jean Carroll, to pay hefty compensation of 5 million