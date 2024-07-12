Who is Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian clairvoyant revealing spine-chilling 2025 prediction

Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian clairvoyant known for her alleged precognitive abilities, has issued a chilling prediction for 2025. According to her, the apocalypse will begin in 2025, when a conflict in Europe decimates the continent's population as per News 18. This prognosis has raised serious concerns, particularly given the current geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

Although humanity is not expected to be completely wiped out until 5079, the idea of an apocalypse beginning in 2025 has piqued the public's interest and caused concern among her followers.

A timeline of future events

Baba Vanga's predictions go far beyond 2025, outlining a chain of events leading to the end of the world:

2025 : Conflict in Europe will significantly reduce the continent’s population.

: Conflict in Europe will significantly reduce the continent’s population. 2028 : Humans are expected to start exploring Venus as an energy source.

: Humans are expected to start exploring Venus as an energy source. 2033 : The polar ice caps will melt, causing sea levels to rise rapidly around the planet.

: The polar ice caps will melt, causing sea levels to rise rapidly around the planet. 2076 : Communism will spread worldwide.

: Communism will spread worldwide. 2130 : Humans will make contact with aliens.

: Humans will make contact with aliens. 2170 : A drought will ravage most parts of the Earth.

: A drought will ravage most parts of the Earth. 3005 : Earth will wage war with a civilization on Mars.

: Earth will wage war with a civilization on Mars. 3797 : Humans will be forced to leave Earth because it will become unsuitable for living.

: Humans will be forced to leave Earth because it will become unsuitable for living. 5079: The world will end.

These predictions, particularly those made for the near future, have sparked widespread debate and concern. The potential for conflict in Europe by 2025, in particular, is concerning given the current global political climate.

Baba Vanga's legacy and accuracy

Baba Vanga was born in 1911 and lost her sight at the age of 12 due to a storm. Following this event, she allegedly developed the ability to predict the future. Throughout her life, she made numerous predictions, some of which are used as evidence of her supposed accuracy.

For example, she is credited with foreseeing the death of Princess Diana and the 9/11 attacks. However, many people remain skeptical due to a lack of solid documentation from her lifetime.

Despite skepticism, Baba Vanga's followers closely follow her predictions, hoping to gain insight into what the future holds. The recent prediction about 2025 has undoubtedly brought her back into the spotlight, sparking debates and discussions around the world.

Predictions for 2024 and beyond

In addition to her 2025 prediction, Baba Vanga made several forecasts for 2024. She predicted that AI would be able to conquer the world, raising concerns about technology's future and social impact. Furthermore, she predicted the rise of quantum computing, which is expected to disrupt the financial, healthcare, and cybersecurity sectors.

Her predictions for 2024 also included environmental concerns. She predicted record-breaking temperatures, wildfires, droughts, and threats to marine life.

