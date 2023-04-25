Who is Bam Margera and why has police issued an arrest warrant against him? Here's everything we know

Former ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera punched his brother in the face during an argument at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, then took off on foot. Now, the Pennsylvania State Police has reported the whole matter and even issued an arrest warrant for Bam. They also described the whole matter that allegedly happened in the lead-up to Bam Margera fleeing into the woods. The cops said that bam started banging on his brother Jesse's bedroom door around 8 AM on Sunday and then left an ominous note behind.

What happened with Bam Margera?

Jesse informed the police about the signed letter from Bam that read as, “If you even f***ing think of calling the police on me I will officially f*** you up.” He further said that he then went downstairs and found Bam peeing into the kitchen sink after which the fight started. After the fight, Bam said, “I'll kill you. I'll put a bullet in your head.” Furthermore, Jesse told police that Bam allegedly said he'd kill everyone in the house which at the time included his dad Phil and two other women. After that he ran into the woods behind their house and cops were informed shortly.

Police has issued an arrest warrant for Bam Margera

Now Bam Margera is a wanted man Pennsylvania on a slew of criminal charges. Reportedly, when the cops showed up, he ran into the woods and has not been found yet. The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an arrest warrant for Bam and are actively searching for him asking the citizens about his whereabouts. However, who the alleged victim is currently unclear but the former ‘Jackass’ star facing 4 counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one count of simple assault and a final count of harassment while subjecting another to physical contact.

