Who is Barbara Lynch and why is she facing backlash for her workplace culture? Here's all you need to know

Barbara Lynch, a well-known restaurateur, is making headlines not for her great-tasting food, but for verbally and physically abusing her staff for decades. Lynch is the mentor and owner of the fine-dining restaurant chain ‘Menton’, however she is facing backlash for her workplace culture. Here’s everything you need to know -

Who is Barbara Lynch?

Barbara Lynch is a leading restaurateur from the United States. Born on March 16, 1964, in South Boston, Massachusetts, Barbara Lynch has earned a reputation for herself in the world of dining. She has bagged several awards for her fine dining restaurant ‘Menton’.

At the age of 13, Lynch got her first culinary job, where she used to cook meals for priests at a nearby church. Later, in 1989, Lynch started working under Todd English, a chef before accepting a position as executive chef at Rocco's. Lynch opened No. 9 Park, her first restaurant, over ten years later, in 1998. She received the Best Chef of the Northeast award in 2003 after launching her restaurant. Not just that, Bon Appétit listed No. 9 Park as one of the Top 25 New Restaurants in America.

Why is she accused of workplace abuse?

Barbara Lynch is currently making headlines after her staff members revealed that toxic atmosphere exists within Lynch's restaurants. The staff recalls how Lynch hardly acknowledged their work or paid respect to the two Menton employees after their deaths. Rye Crofter, who was the executive chef of Menton, passed away in January 2023. Everyone was present at the ceremony to pay tribute to the late employee except Lynch. Her apparent intoxication was noted by the staff and as a result of the incident, many employees left her business.

